Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out

Nathan Reiff
Nathan Reiff
August 31, 2024
KIEV, UKRAINE - February 3, 2021: In this photo illustration a Veeva Systems Inc. logo is seen displayed on a smartphone

Key Points

  • Cloud-based healthcare software company Veeva Systems cut expenses and grew both top and bottom-line figures last quarter while raising guidance for the full year.
  • The firm has expanded its offerings for small-scale customers while retaining its draw for major firms as well.
  • Its AI offerings are growing but at a slow pace.
Veeva Systems Today

Veeva Systems Inc. stock logo
VEEVVEEV 90-day performance
Veeva Systems
$216.47
-0.55 (-0.25%)
(As of 08/30/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$162.72
$236.90
P/E Ratio
63.86
Price Target
$230.13
Shares of cloud-based software provider Veeva Systems Inc. NYSE: VEEV have been on a wild ride in the last year, surging by more than 40% from last November through March 2024 before giving up nearly all of those gains by June. The stock price floated toward the lower end of that range for most of the last three months, but this week's earnings report has helped to boost upward momentum once again.

As a $35-billion firm catering to healthcare and life sciences clients, Veeva is not among the most-talked-about software companies. Indeed, hardware makers like NVIDIA Corp. NASDAQ: NVDA have, as a group, largely outperformed software-focused peers in the last several quarters. Why is it, then, that Veeva shares have spiked by more than 13% in the last month? 

Veeva's All-Around Strong Fiscal Q2 Performance and Guidance

Veeva's earnings report for the fiscal second quarter, which ended July 31, seems a likely catalyst for some of the recent share price advances. The company had an all-around excellent quarter, topping analyst forecasts and internal guidance on multiple fronts.

Second-quarter revenues of $676.2 million were up 15% year-over-year, while non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was up just over a third to $1.62. Even more impressive was a 60% improvement over the prior-year quarter's operating income, as Veeva reported $166.5 million for the most recent quarter.

Digging deeper, key details of this strong fiscal performance include subscription service revenues and the relative pace of growth of top- and bottom-line figures. Veeva's subscription services include the bulk of its product offerings and have the benefit of generating recurring revenue over the long-term. Subscription-related revenue growth of 19% year-over-year outpaced overall revenue improvement, suggesting a strong core to Veeva's business.


Veeva's bottom line grew year over year at about twice the pace of its top line in the most recent quarter. It managed to do so in part because it reduced the professional services component of revenue costs as well as general and administrative expenses compared to this period last year. Should this be sustainable for future quarters, it could be an indication that Veeva is building efficiency by trimming excess costs.

Veeva is optimistic about the back half of its fiscal year. It raised forward full-year guidance for operating income by $10 million to $1,080 million and fully diluted net income per share to $6.22 from $6.16. It also boosted the lower-end of revenue expectations while leaving the upper-end unchanged from the previous report.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Price Chart for Saturday, August, 31, 2024

Both Large and Small-Scale Customer Wins

In prepared remarks, founder and CEO Peter Gassner highlighted that Veeva won a major contract with a top-20 biopharma company. Contracts with large companies like this one are a key component of Veeva's revenue. Importantly, though, it has also made efforts to boost its subscription business among small companies. In the second quarter, Veeva launched its Vault Basics suite of products specifically for emerging biotech firms with fewer than 200 employees and reported 12 early adopter contracts in the initial months after release.

Veeva: Watch For AI Developments

Like most other tech-focused firms, Veeva continues to navigate the rapidly shifting AI landscape. So far, the company has yet to settle on a strategy that has fundamentally transformed its business or contributed significantly to sales. However, Gassner did indicate two promising areas in development that investors may want to watch out for. First, Veeva's Vault Direct Data API is now used by some early customers to power AI applications. Additionally, Veeva's AI Partner Program continues to grow to about 30 use cases spanning more than 10 AI partners. To be sure, there remains significant space for expansion in this area, but Veeva has reiterated its commitment to a measured and long-term approach to developing AI tools.

Encouraging Results, Optimistic View

Veeva Systems MarketRank™ Stock Analysis
Overall MarketRank™
4.50 out of 5
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
6.3% Upside
Short Interest
Healthy
Dividend Strength
N/A
Sustainability
-0.79
News Sentiment
0.63mentions of Veeva Systems in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
Projected Earnings Growth
11.22%
See Full Details

It may seem obvious that investors would react to Veeva's strong quarterly results with enthusiasm.

Reflecting on its May quarterly report, which was positive, it's evident that stability isn't guaranteed—subsequent results led to a brief, significant dip, marking Veeva's lowest share price in 2024.

The reaction immediately following this most recent report was markedly different, and the company's optimistic view of the future could help fuel further gains.

Nathan Reiff
About The Author

Nathan Reiff

Contributing Author

Fundamental analysis, ETFs, Consumer Staples

Learn More about Nathan Reiff
Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Veeva Systems (VEEV)
4.5045 of 5 stars
4.50 / 5 stars		$216.47-0.3%N/A63.86Moderate Buy$230.13
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.8893 of 5 stars
4.89 / 5 stars		$119.37+1.5%0.03%69.81Moderate Buy$142.10
