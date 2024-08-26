Free Trial
→ 917 Trades… Zero Losses? (From Insiders Exposed) (Ad)

Wall Street Analysts Are Divided on Lowe's Stock: Here's Why

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli
Written by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
August 26, 2024
Lowe's shopping cart

Key Points

  • Wall Street analysts are now divided over the direction of Lowe's stock next, creating potential volatility for investors to take advantage of.
  • The technical and fundamental factors suggest the next move could be to the upside, especially compared to Home Depot.
  • Institutional capital liked Lowe's free cash flow and EPS growth forecasts better than its competitor's, allocating more capital to the stock.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Home Depot

When analysts prepare to assign a rating and a price target to a stock, they typically discuss the trend with each other. Otherwise, they arrange all the questions that need to be answered to make recommendations during quarterly earnings conference calls. This is not the most exciting part of Wall Street, but occasionally, it does become so.

Lowe's Companies Today

Lowe's Companies, Inc. stock logo
LOWLOW 90-day performance
Lowe's Companies
$250.25
+0.18 (+0.07%)
(As of 08:56 AM ET)
52-Week Range
$181.85
$262.49
Dividend Yield
1.84%
P/E Ratio
20.10
Price Target
$254.04
Add to Watchlist

On the rare occasion that these analysts don’t agree on a rating or valuation for a stock, investors need to start paying attention, as volatility might be headed to the price in the near future. Volatility is often seen as a risk, but good traders know this is where the opportunity lies. Such an opportunity could be ahead for Lowe’s Companies Inc. NYSE: LOW as analysts are now conflicted on the stock's valuation.

The market gave its opinion by bidding the stock up to 95% of its 52-week high price, placing bullish momentum on the company to be favored by those who use this as a factor for investing. Now that the Fed is looking to cut interest rates by the end of the year, consumer discretionary stocks like Lowe’s might benefit from the potential boost in demand for its products. There’s also a trend in real estate worth watching.

A Real Estate Bottoming Could Propel Lowe's Stock to New Highs

Lower interest rates also come with lower mortgage rates, which could trigger more real estate demand as would-be homebuyers on the sidelines now await better financing rates. But there’s also one small problem. Today's average home price is still over 30% more expensive than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

This means that demand might not be here as soon – or as significant – as some expect, but that doesn’t have to mean bad news for Lowe’s. New home sales have risen to a yearly high of 739,000 units, so the risks of no property demand might be tamed, though not eliminated.

Either way, new homes or existing ones all share the same thread of needed renovation, which is where Lowe’s comes into play. Looking laterally into the home renovation niche, stocks like Home Depot Inc. NYSE: HD are trading at 95% of 52-week highs, meaning markets like what the space offers.


The problem is the potential fall in property demand due to higher prices and both companies' recent failure to deliver their best financial quarters.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Price Chart for Monday, August, 26, 2024

Financial Performance Hidden in Plain Sight: What Investors Should Know

Conventional analysts could have cited Lowe's and Home Depot's lower sales and earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of 2024 earnings results as a reason for their lower price targets and ratings. However, the bold ones saw another financial metric that could put Lowe's above its competition.

Wells Fargo and the Royal Bank of Canada both decided to lower their price targets on Lowe's stock last week. They could have based their decision on the company's reported 5.1% contractions in comparable sales. Now, Morgan Stanley and Evercore have different opinions.

Both of these banks decided to boost their price targets instead, focusing on a clearer – and arguably more important – financial metric. Free cash flow (operating cash flow minus capital expenditures) is the lifeblood of any business and a better way to view actual earning power.

Lowe's Companies MarketRank™ Stock Analysis
Overall MarketRank™
4.33 out of 5
Analyst Rating
Hold
Upside/Downside
1.6% Upside
Short Interest
Healthy
Dividend Strength
Strong
Sustainability
-2.74
News Sentiment
0.12mentions of Lowe
Insider Trading
N/A
Projected Earnings Growth
9.98%
See Full Details

While Home Depot reported lower free cash flow, contracting by as much as 1.6% over the past 12 months, Lowe's had expanded free cash flow instead. A 34% jump in free cash flow over the past 12 months shows that Lowe's deserves to have its valuation boosted, not the other way around.

These analysts weren't the only ones willing to publicize their bullish views on the stock. Those at Legal & General Group decided to boost their position by 1.6% as of August 2024, netting their investment to $1.1 billion today as another vote of confidence.

Those who are divided on where the stock could be headed could take another look at the potential discount Lowe's offers against its peers. As the stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.5x today, Lowe's stock offers a significant discount to Home Depot's P/E multiple, but the divergence doesn't exist.

Wall Street analysts could agree on one thing: EPS growth forecasts. For Lowe's the projection is 10.0%, nearly twice the forecast for Home Depot's 5.7%. Based on discounts, superior earnings, and free cash flow growth, it should be easier for investors to pick a side between these divided analysts.

Should you invest $1,000 in Home Depot right now?

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link below to learn more about using beta to protect yourself.

Get This Free Report
Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli
About The Author

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Contributing Author

Value Stocks, Asian Markets, Macro Economics

Learn More about Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Lowe's Companies (LOW)
4.3312 of 5 stars
4.33 / 5 stars		$250.07+4.1%1.84%20.09Hold$254.04
Home Depot (HD)
3.9643 of 5 stars
3.96 / 5 stars		$375.59+2.8%2.40%25.19Moderate Buy$386.33
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
What Is the $7,882 Stimulus Payment 2024?
Biden’s government just announced a new government "stimulus program"... And it could hand you a payment fo...
Angel Publishing | Sponsored
7 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Setting Up for a Rally
In 2024, investors are still wrestling with uncertainty. Will there be rate cuts, and what will they mean for ...
MarketBeat
625,000% Gain
Imagine swapping your daily coffee expense for a future free of financial worries. It might seem far-fetche...
Crypto Swap Profits | Sponsored
Top Ten Brokerages You Can Trust
There are more than 500 brokerages and research houses that hire analysts to issue ratings and recommendations...
MarketBeat
Grab this ETF paying a huge 22% dividend
Imagine a world where you don't have to stress about inflation eroding your savings... Where your paycheck ...
Investors Alley | Sponsored
10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today
The stock market has always been unpredictable, but unprecedented world events have made the market even more ...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Is NVIDIA’s Volatility Still in Play? Why Investors Should Be Cautious Ahead of Earnings
Air Taxis in 2025: Why Archer Aviation Is Gaining Attention
NVIDIA’s Upside Could Be Priced In – Here’s Why

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines