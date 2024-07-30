Free Trial
→ Can Apple’s AI News Make You Rich? (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)

Why SoFi Stock is an Unmissable Growth Opportunity

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli
Written by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
July 30, 2024
sofi logo and stock chart

Key Points

  • SoFi showed the market why it is a stock worth watching, with all the growth prospects any investor wants to see.
  • Wall Street analysts are right to forecast over 200% EPS growth this year, and management guides even higher.
  • With Fed cuts underway, SoFi's business is set to grow even faster in the coming quarters.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets

More investors should focus on the road ahead rather than the rearview mirror to start monetizing some of the newer ideas and trends about to hit the stock market. Among these is the Federal Reserve and its promise to start cutting interest rates before 2024 is over. According to the CME’s FedWatch tool, these cuts could be here as soon as September, with over 90% certainty.

SoFi Technologies Today

SoFi Technologies, Inc. stock logo
SOFISOFI 90-day performance
SoFi Technologies
$7.16
-0.17 (-2.32%)
(As of 11:48 AM ET)
52-Week Range
$6.15
$11.70
Price Target
$9.44
Add to Watchlist

What that means for the market is a sort of “melt-up” scenario, where everything will see bullish price action on the rate cuts and then some. However, not all stocks are made equal. It seems like those in the technology and financial sectors are poised to do better than most. Investors cannot choose one or the other but combine the two into an incredible growth opportunity.

Sofi Technologies Inc. NASDAQ: SOFI is the stock to deliver on this potential. The stock has underperformed the broader S&P 500 by as much as 55% over the past 12 months, getting left behind by most of its peers in both the technology and financial space, but that could soon be about to change. As the company released its second quarter 2024 earnings results, investors could face one of the biggest market catch-up plays today.

SoFi Stock Delivers in All the Ways That Matter

Every business has its set of key performance indicators (KPIs), where markets and investors alike can assess results and determine whether the company—and the stock price—are headed in the right direction. In the case of SoFi, it looks like green checks all over.

In SoFi’s earnings presentation, investors will note that total members grew by 41% over the year to reach 8.7 million, which is also a new high for the company. Of course, having more users doesn’t mean much if there are no ways to monetize.

Following in the playbook of Robinhood Markets Inc. NASDAQ: HOOD, which is finding every way to monetize its growing user base, SoFi saw 19% annual growth in lending products and 39% growth for financial services products. This attractive growth translates into more earnings, which can excite investors.


Revenue jumped by 22% over the year to reach $597 million, but that’s not even the best part. SoFi managed to swing from a net loss of $47.5 million in the same quarter last year to a net profit of $17.4 million this quarter, which sent investors into positive earnings per share (EPS) territory.

Leaning on what could be consistent and expanding profitability, management felt comfortable issuing even more optimistic guidance. For 2024, investors can expect up to 19% revenue growth, with EPS of roughly $0.10  a share driven by $185 million of net income (ten times the quarterly net income reported).

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Price Chart for Tuesday, July, 30, 2024

Wall Street's Bullish Case for SoFi Stock

With all this evidence on hand, analysts on Wall Street couldn’t just sit on the sidelines and let this stock pass them by. This is why there is a consensus forecast for up to 212% EPS growth in the next 12 months, which is still subject to adjustment now that management laid out its own view of the future.

Those at Needham & Company felt comfortable slapping on a $10-a-share valuation for SoFi stock, daring it to rally by 37% from where it trades today. Now, a stock with over 200% growth prospects, growing all of its KPIs at double-digit rates, and achieving new and consistent profitability should command a higher valuation, shouldn’t it?

Maybe analysts are waiting for a higher confirmation level, and this is where the Fed’s promise of cutting interest rates comes into play.

SoFi Technologies MarketRank™ Stock Analysis
Overall MarketRank™
2.52 out of 5
Analyst Rating
Hold
Upside/Downside
26.5% Upside
Short Interest
Bearish
Dividend Strength
N/A
Sustainability
N/A
News Sentiment
0.51mentions of SoFi Technologies in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
Projected Earnings Growth
212.50%
See Full Details

Home prices are still, on average, over 32% more expensive than pre-COVID levels, yet higher-than-normal inflation rates during the period have eroded the average American’s earning power. This widening gap makes homes more expensive, as buying a house now takes roughly 7 to 10 years of the average salary.

Add to this the fact that mortgage rates have been hovering above 7% for most of 2023 and 2024, making any available home on the market as inaccessible as ever for most would-be homebuyers. If and when the Fed cuts interest rates, mortgage rates will come down as well, giving SoFi customers even more momentum to shop for a mortgage with the platform.

More than that, other financial services and products will become more accessible at lower interest rates. Considering that U.S. home listings are starting to tick up, the markets look ready for a potential housing demand boom.

→ Elon to Transform U.S. Economy? (From Porter & Company) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in Robinhood Markets right now?

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning Cover
12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning

If a company's CEO, COO, and CFO were all selling shares of their stock, would you want to know?

Get This Free Report
Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli
About The Author

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Contributing Author

Value Stocks, Asian Markets, Macro Economics

Learn More about Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
SoFi Technologies (SOFI)
2.5217 of 5 stars
2.52 / 5 stars		$7.32-0.1%N/A-23.61Hold$9.44
Robinhood Markets (HOOD)
2.4442 of 5 stars
2.44 / 5 stars		$21.05-0.6%N/A140.33Hold$21.23
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
625,000% Gain
Imagine swapping your daily coffee expense for a future free of financial worries. It might seem far-fetche...
Crypto Swap Profits | Sponsored
7 Cheap Dividend Stocks Offering Value and Price Upside
When you hear the phrase "cheap dividend stocks," what comes to mind? It can mean different things to differen...
MarketBeat
Amazon coin set to soar 25X – starting August 19th
Chris Rowe – the man who recommended Amazon in 1998… Bitcoin and Ethereum in 2017… And has spotted 44 diffe...
True Market Insiders | Sponsored
10 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now
Let's talk penny stocks. We've all played with them at one time or another, buying shares of a company trading...
MarketBeat
Can Apple’s AI News Make You Rich?
September 20th 2024: AI’s “iPhone Moment” Apple is making a major move on Friday, September 20th. And what ...
Banyan Hill Publishing | Sponsored
7 Trending WallStreetBets Stocks to Watch Before the Reddit IPO
At the time of this writing, investors are waiting for Reddit, the self-proclaimed "front page of the Internet...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Top Stock Picks Amid Tech Market Meltdown
What Does a ’Buy’ Rating Mean for Investors?
Tesla Stock Dip: A Buyer’s Alert

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines