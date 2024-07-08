Free Trial
→ Elon Musk: “This Could be Massive…a Multi Trillion-Dollar Company.” (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)

Wynn Resorts: 6 Reasons to Ante Up for the Stock

Jea Yu
Written by Jea Yu | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
July 8, 2024
LAS VEGAS - FEB 21 : The interior of Wynn Hotel and casino on February 21 2015 in Las Vegas. The hotel has 2,716 rooms and opened in 2005.

Key Points

  • Wynn Resorts stock is trading down 4.7% compared to the S&P 500 index, which is up 16.69% year-to-date (YTD).
  • Wynn Resorts will benefit from a number of catalysts on the horizon, including the closing of the 65-acre Mirage Casino and continued recovery in Macau.
  • WYNN stock may be forming a rare harmonic chart pattern called the bullish shark.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Wynn Resorts

Luxury casino resorts operator Wynn Resorts Ltd. NASDAQ: WYNN shares have fallen 4.7% year-to-date (YTD), trading closer to its 52-week lows at $81.65 than its 52-week highs of $112.25. The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has siphoned the bulk of investor money, leaving fledging casino stocks to severely underperform the S&P 500 index, up 16.69% YTD. However, this negative sentiment can also be seen as an opportunity for prudent investors who can smell a bargain. Here are six reasons to consider buying WYNN shares while they’re down.

Wynn Resorts operates in the consumer discretionary sector, competing against casino operators like MGM Resorts International NYSE: MGM, with 13 properties in Las Vegas, Caesar’s Entertainment Inc. NASDAQ: CZR, and Las Vegas Sands Co. (NYSE: LVS), which incidentally no longer operates any Las Vegas casinos but has integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore.

1) Tropicana and Mirage Closures in Las Vegas Results in 5% Less Room Capacity

Competition on the Las Vegas Strip may be loosening up in the near term as two iconic casino properties close. The 70-year-old Tropicana Las Vegas closed permanently on April 2, 2024, and a 30,000-seat stadium for the Oakland Athletics baseball team will be built in its stead.

The 34-year-old and 65-acre Mirage Hotel & Casino is set to close on July 17, 2024, and undergo reconstruction to re-open as the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Guitar Hotel in 2027. Together, both properties account for nearly 5% of the rooms on the Las Vegas Strip. This shortfall will naturally result in additional capacity demand for existing hotels, including The Wynn.

2) Normalization Continues in Las Vegas  

Investor sentiment remains low for the Las Vegas strip due to rising labor costs and macroeconomic uncertainty. Average daily room rates continue to rise. There is still room to grow as occupancy hasn't yet recovered to 2019 pre-pandemic levels. The travel boom and consumer spending on services and experiences remain high, coupled with a strong event and convention business and international demand, all point to continued recovery. The Nevada Gaming Board reported a May gaming win rate of 2.45% YoY growth to $1.32 billion. The Last Vegas Strip saw a 3.7% YoY win to $742.5 million.


3) Macau Continues to Recover

Macau is currently the undisputed gambling capital of the world, and it continues to recover since COVID-related travel restrictions were lifted entirely by the beginning of 2023. Macau Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau reported that in May 2024, gross revenues rose 16.4% YoY to $2.5 billion. Comps were tough compared to the 336% YoY increase in May 2023. While June's gross gaming revenue (GGR) was the lowest of 2024, the decline was primarily due to seasonality and the UEFA Euro 2024 soccer tournament, resulting in a low VIP hold rate. For the six months of 2024, Macau GGR was up 41.9% YoY, and running at 74% of its 2019 pre-pandemic level.

4) The United Arab Emirates Could be the Next Macau

Wynn Resorts is proceeding with its plans to open a hotel-casino in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Gambling is currently illegal in the UAE; however, that long-lasting ban is seeing some softening. The construction of the Wynn Al Marjan island is progressing. Wynn partnered with Marjan and RAK Hospitality Holdings. This has caused a buying frenzy of available land on Al Marjan Island, which has set off plans for a central business and beach district.

CBRE Equity Research sees a GGR of $1.38 billion, net revenue of $1.8 billion, and property EBITDARM of $921 million for Wynn Al Marjan Island. They estimate property margin to be in the mid-30 % range, but margins can rise to 50% due to low tax rates, an operator-friendly regulatory regime, and almost no competition.

5) Analysts Rate WYNN Shares a Buy

Wynn reported Q1 2024 EPS of $1.59, beating consensus estimates by 30 cents. Revenues surged 30.9% YoY to $1.86 billion, beating $1.8 billion consensus estimates. It's no wonder that analysts upgraded shares after the results.

The average rating on WYNN stock is a moderate buy based on f 13 analysts. On May 23, 2024, Argus upgraded shares of WYNN to a Buy from Hold with a $110 price target. On May 24, 2024, Seaport Research Partners raised their rating to a Buy from Neutral with a $116 price target. Wynn Resorts analyst forecasts and price targets can be found at MarketBeat. The consensus analyst price target points to a 39.5% upside at $121.15.

Wynn Resorts WYNN stock chart

6) WYNN Stock is Forming a Rare Bullish Shark Pattern

The daily candlestick chart on WYNN may be setting up for a harmonic pattern called a bullish shark. This pattern is comprised of a first peak (A) followed by a pullback to point B and a bounce to a second higher peak (C) that is 1.13 or 113% to 1.618 or 116% the height of the first peak A. The sell-off to point D should be a 1.618 to 2.24 ratio of the distance between point B and point C. Upside targets are a rebound back to point B at $99.06 with the potential to peak C at $110.38. The relative strength index (RSI) has been chopping but holding above the 30-band and a bounce through the 40-band could form a divergence bottom. Pullback support levels are at $81.96, $79.33, and $73.39.

Should you invest $1,000 in Wynn Resorts right now?

Before you consider Wynn Resorts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wynn Resorts wasn't on the list.

While Wynn Resorts currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2024 Cover
The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2024

Looking to generate income with your stock portfolio? Use these ten stocks to generate a safe and reliable source of investment income.

Get This Free Report
Jea Yu
About The Author

Jea Yu

Contributing Author

Trading Strategies

Learn More about Jea Yu
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Wynn Resorts (WYNN)
4.6009 of 5 stars		$85.89-1.1%1.16%11.77Moderate Buy$121.15
MGM Resorts International (MGM)
4.7361 of 5 stars		$43.46+1.0%N/A16.72Moderate Buy$54.66
Caesars Entertainment (CZR)
4.7786 of 5 stars		$37.49+0.8%N/A10.62Moderate Buy$55.07
Las Vegas Sands (LVS)
4.8906 of 5 stars		$42.01-0.2%1.90%20.29Moderate Buy$63.15
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
Write this ticker symbol down…
A megatrend now poised to mint a brand-new wave of millionaires right here in America. And today, self-made...
StocksToTrade | Sponsored
7 dividend stocks with double-digit growth rates to boot
Just when investors thought that it was safe to shift towards risk-on assets, we got the latest readings on in...
MarketBeat
NYSE biotech company's drug could be as revolutionary as penicillin!
NV-387 could be a single drug to treat all of the "tripledemic" viruses and more! See how NV-387 could be h...
Financial Markets Daily | Sponsored
7 Stocks That Can Become Your Own Magnificent Seven
In 2023, investors became acutely aware of the phrase "Magnificent Seven." This referred to the seven technolo...
MarketBeat
The asset beating inflation by 4x
Central Bank Gold Heist In Progress Central banks are buying gold at record rates... and billionaire invest...
Colonial Metals | Sponsored
20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement
Almost everyone loves a company that pays strong dividends. Who doesn't like receiving a check every quarter f...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

4 Best Tech Stocks to Own in 2024
Reverse Stock Splits: What Investors Need to Know
Trump Media Stock Surges on Debate & Legal Drama

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines