SAP SE €126.72 +2.88 (+2.33 %) (As of 01/24/2020 11:16 AM ET) Today's Range€125.48Now: €126.72▼€127.0050-Day Range€119.56MA: €122.28▼€126.6052-Week Range€88.41Now: €126.72▼€125.96Volume1.36 million shsAverage Volume3.43 million shsMarket Capitalization$155.68 billionP/E Ratio44.65Dividend Yield1.23%BetaN/A SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service. Industry, Sector and Symbol Stock Exchange ETR Industry Software - Application Sub-IndustryN/A SectorComputer and Technology Current SymbolETR:SAP Previous Symbol CUSIPN/A CIKN/A Webhttp://www.sap.com/ Phone+49-6227-747474Debt Debt-to-Equity Ratio54.39 Current Ratio1.01 Quick Ratio0.92Price-To-Earnings Trailing P/E Ratio44.65 Forward P/E Ratio24.04 P/E Growth1.68 Sales & Book Value Annual Sales$26.94 billion Price / Sales5.78 Cash Flow€4.93 per share Price / Cash Flow25.70 Book Value€25.26 per share Price / Book5.02Profitability EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)N/A Net IncomeN/A Net MarginsN/A Return on EquityN/A Return on AssetsN/AMiscellaneous Employees98,659 Outstanding Shares1,228,499,968Market Cap$155.68 billion Next Earnings Date1/28/2020 (Estimated) OptionableOptionable SAP Rates by TradingView SAP (ETR:SAP) Frequently Asked Questions What is SAP's stock symbol? SAP trades on the ETR under the ticker symbol "SAP." When is SAP's next earnings date? SAP is scheduled to release their next quarterly earnings announcement on Tuesday, January 28th 2020. View Earnings Estimates for SAP. What price target have analysts set for SAP? 20 analysts have issued 1-year target prices for SAP's shares. Their forecasts range from €110.00 to €150.00. On average, they expect SAP's share price to reach €130.05 in the next year. This suggests a possible upside of 2.6% from the stock's current price. View Analyst Price Targets for SAP. What is the consensus analysts' recommendation for SAP? 20 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for SAP in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of "Buy." View Analyst Ratings for SAP. Has SAP been receiving favorable news coverage? News stories about SAP stock have trended negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SAP earned a news impact score of -2.8 on InfoTrie's scale. They also assigned news stories about the technology company a news buzz of 0.0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock's share price in the next few days. View News Stories for SAP. Who are some of SAP's key competitors? Some companies that are related to SAP include Shopify (SHOP), Constellation Software (CSU), Open Text (OTEX), The Sage Group (SGE), AVEVA Group (AVV), Nemetschek (NEM), Avast (AVST), Elastic (ESTC), Altium (ALU), Descartes Systems Group (DSG), Lightspeed POS (LSPD), Rocket Internet (RKET), Appen (APX), Kinaxis (KXS) and Enghouse Systems (ENGH). What other stocks do shareholders of SAP own? Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other SAP investors own include NVIDIA (NVDA), RenaissanceRe (RNR), UBS (UBSG), Adobe (ADBE), Daimler (DAI), Broadcom (AVGO), Netflix (NFLX), Paypal (PYPL), Boeing (BA) and Chesapeake Energy (CHK). Who are SAP's key executives? SAP's management team includes the folowing people: Prof. Hasso C. Plattner, Co-Founder & Chairman of the Supervisory Board (Age 75)Mr. William R. McDermott, CEO & Member of Exec. Board (Age 57)Mr. Luka Mucic, CFO & Member of Exec. Board (Age 48)Mr. Michael Kleinemeier, Head of Digital Bus. Services & Member of Exec. Board (Age 62)Ms. Adaire Rita Fox-Martin, Pres of Global Customer Operations & Member of Exec. Board (Age 55) What is SAP's stock price today? One share of SAP stock can currently be purchased for approximately €126.72. How big of a company is SAP? SAP has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion and generates $26.94 billion in revenue each year. SAP employs 98,659 workers across the globe.View Additional Information About SAP. What is SAP's official website? The official website for SAP is http://www.sap.com/. How can I contact SAP? SAP's mailing address is Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16, WALLDORF, 69190, Germany. The technology company can be reached via phone at +49-6227-747474. MarketBeat Community Rating for SAP (ETR SAP)Community Ranking: 3.4 out of 5 ( )Outperform Votes: 1,313 (Vote Outperform)Underperform Votes: 631 (Vote Underperform)Total Votes: 1,944MarketBeat's community ratings are surveys of what our community members think about SAP and other stocks. This page was last updated on 1/24/2020 by MarketBeat.com Staff