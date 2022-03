Allegiant Travel Co. engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline. The Airline segment operates as a single business unit and includes all scheduled service air transportation, ancillary air-related products and services, third party products and services, fixed fee contract air transportation, and other airline-related revenue. The Sunseeker Resort segment represents activity related to the development and construction of Sunseeker Resort in Southwest Florida, as well as the operation of Kingsway Golf Course. The Other non-Airline segment includes the Teesnap golf course management solution and Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More