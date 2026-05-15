Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company’s proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne’s lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells. This strategy aims to address the challenges of systemic delivery and off‐target effects that have limited prior antisense and gene therapy efforts in neuromuscular disorders. By optimizing both the ligand and the cargo, Dyne seeks to achieve sustained target engagement in affected tissues while minimizing exposure elsewhere.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Dyne Therapeutics operates research and development facilities in the United States and collaborates with partners across Europe and Asia to support global clinical development. The company completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq market in early 2021, enabling the expansion of its pipeline and investment in manufacturing capabilities for future late‐stage programs.

Dyne’s leadership team brings together executives with extensive experience in biotechnology, pharmaceutical development and clinical operations. The company is governed by a board of directors and scientific advisory members who have led successful drug development programs across multiple therapeutic areas. Dyne continues to engage with patient communities, regulatory agencies and academic institutions to advance its mission of delivering next‐generation therapies for people living with devastating neuromuscular diseases.

AI Generated. May Contain Errors.