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Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) Stock Price, News & Analysis

Dyne Therapeutics logo
$17.32 -0.96 (-5.24%)
As of 12:36 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
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About Dyne Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ:DYN)

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Key Stats

Today's Range
$17.30
$17.92
50-Day Range
$14.86
$20.41
52-Week Range
$8.06
$25.00
Volume
282,720 shs
Average Volume
2.02 million shs
Market Capitalization
$2.86 billion
P/E Ratio
N/A
Dividend Yield
N/A
Price Target
$35.00
Consensus Rating
Moderate Buy

Company Overview

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Analysis - MarketRank™

See Top-Rated MarketRank™ Stocks
66th Percentile Overall Score

DYN MarketRank™: 

Dyne Therapeutics scored higher than 66% of companies evaluated by MarketBeat, and ranked 232nd out of 866 stocks in the medical sector. Scores are calculated by averaging available category scores, with extra weight given to analysis and valuation.

  • Consensus Rating

    Dyne Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Moderate Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.94, and is based on 3 strong buy ratings, 11 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating.

  • Upside Potential

    Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $35.21, representing about 92.6% upside from its current price of $18.28.

  • Amount of Analyst Coverage

    Dyne Therapeutics has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

  • Read more about Dyne Therapeutics' stock forecast and price target.

  • Earnings Growth

    Earnings for Dyne Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.96) to ($2.87) per share.

  • Price to Earnings Ratio vs. the Market

    The P/E ratio of Dyne Therapeutics is -5.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

  • Price to Earnings Ratio vs. Sector

    The P/E ratio of Dyne Therapeutics is -5.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

  • Price to Book Value per Share Ratio

    Dyne Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 3.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

  • Read more about Dyne Therapeutics' valuation and earnings.

  • Percentage of Shares Shorted

    15.84% of the float of Dyne Therapeutics has been sold short.

  • Short Interest Ratio / Days to Cover

    Dyne Therapeutics has a short interest ratio ("days to cover") of 11.45, which indicates bearish sentiment.

  • Change versus previous month

    Short interest in Dyne Therapeutics has recently decreased by 4.47%, indicating that investor sentiment is improving.

  • Dividend Yield

    Dyne Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend.

  • Dividend Growth

    Dyne Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

  • News Sentiment

    Dyne Therapeutics has a news sentiment score of 0.58. This score is calculated as an average of sentiment of articles about the company over the last seven days and ranges from 2 (good news) to -2 (bad news). This news sentiment score is similar to the average news sentiment of Medical companies.

  • News Coverage This Week

    MarketBeat has tracked 31 news articles for Dyne Therapeutics this week, compared to 6 articles on an average week.

  • Search Interest

    Only 4 people have searched for DYN on MarketBeat in the last 30 days. This is a decrease of -60% compared to the previous 30 days.

  • MarketBeat Follows

    Only 2 people have added Dyne Therapeutics to their MarketBeat watchlist in the last 30 days. This is a decrease of -33% compared to the previous 30 days.

  • Insider Buying vs. Insider Selling

    In the past three months, Dyne Therapeutics insiders have sold 65,891.03% more of their company's stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $45,180.00 in company stock and sold $29,814,746.00 in company stock.

  • Percentage Held by Insiders

    14.14% of the stock of Dyne Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

  • Percentage Held by Institutions

    96.68% of the stock of Dyne Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

  • Read more about Dyne Therapeutics' insider trading history.
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DYN Stock News Headlines

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) CFO Sells $26,585.28 in Stock
 |  insidertrades.comhttps://www.insidertrades.com/alerts/nasdaq-dyn-insider-buying-and-selling-2026-05-15/
Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Dyne Therapeutics (DYN), Health Catalyst (HCAT) and Gain Therapeutics (GANX)
May 14 at 5:58 PM  |  theglobeandmail.comhttps://www.theglobeandmail.com/investing/markets/stocks/GANX/pressreleases/1900019/analysts-offer-insights-on-healthcare-companies-dyne-therapeutics-dyn-health-catalyst-hcat-and-gain-therapeutics-ganx/
Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer)
Most investors are reacting to the Iran strikes without understanding the underlying motive driving the decision. Addison Wiggin, Founder of Grey Swan Investment Fraternity, says there is a hidden reason behind the bombing - and knowing it could change how you position your money right now.tc pixel
May 15 at 1:00 AM  |  Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages
May 14 at 2:36 AM  |  americanbankingnews.comhttps://www.americanbankingnews.com/?p=30776770
Dyne Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
May 13 at 7:30 AM  |  globenewswire.comhttps://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/05/13/3293878/0/en/dyne-therapeutics-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences.html
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Director Jason Rhodes Sells 11,600 Shares
May 7, 2026  |  insidertrades.comhttps://www.insidertrades.com/alerts/nasdaq-dyn-insider-buying-and-selling-2026-05-07/
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Director Jason Rhodes Sells 227,337 Shares
May 1, 2026  |  insidertrades.comhttps://www.insidertrades.com/alerts/nasdaq-dyn-insider-buying-and-selling-2026-05-01/
Jason Rhodes Sells 73,108 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock
April 28, 2026  |  insidertrades.comhttps://www.insidertrades.com/alerts/nasdaq-dyn-insider-buying-and-selling-2026-04-28/
See More Headlines

DYN Stock Analysis - Frequently Asked Questions

Dyne Therapeutics' stock was trading at $19.56 at the start of the year. Since then, DYN stock has decreased by 10.5% and is now trading at $17.5140.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) released its earnings results on Monday, May, 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04.

Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) raised $208 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, September 17th 2020. The company issued 12,251,578 shares at a price of $16.00-$18.00 per share. JPMorgan, Jefferies, Piper Sandler and Stifel served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Dyne Therapeutics' top institutional shareholders include Siren L.L.C. (1.35%), Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (0.58%), Renaissance Technologies LLC (0.32%) and Wasatch Advisors LP (0.27%). Insiders that own company stock include Venture Fund Xi LP Atlas, Joshua T Brumm, John Cox, Oxana Beskrovnaya, Johanna Friedl-Naderer, Wildon Farwell, Jonathan Mcneill, Susanna Gatti High, Richard William Scalzo, Dirk Kersten, Jason P Rhodes and Carlo Incerti.
View institutional ownership trends.

Shares of DYN stock can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, Fidelity, and Vanguard Brokerage Services.

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some other companies that Dyne Therapeutics investors own include Invesco QQQ (QQQ), NVIDIA (NVDA), Meta Platforms (META), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Broadcom (AVGO), Netflix (NFLX) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW).

Company Calendar

Last Earnings
5/11/2026
Today
5/15/2026
RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference 2026
5/20/2026
Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2026
6/03/2026
Next Earnings (Estimated)
7/27/2026
Fiscal Year End
12/31/2026
Get Stock Alerts

Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange
NASDAQ
Sector
Medical
Industry
MED - DRUGS
Sub-Industry
Pharmaceutical Products
Current Symbol
NASDAQ:DYN
Previous Symbol
NYSE:DYN
CIK
1818794
Web
www.dyne-tx.com
Phone
781-786-8230
Fax
781-786-8866
Employees
100
Year Founded
2018

Price Target and Rating

Average Price Target for Dyne Therapeutics
$35.00
High Price Target
$50.00
Low Price Target
$16.00
Potential Upside/Downside
+102.1%
Consensus Rating
Moderate Buy
Rating Score (0-4)
2.94
Research Coverage
17 Analysts

Profitability

EPS (Trailing Twelve Months)
($3.22)
Trailing P/E Ratio
N/A
Forward P/E Ratio
N/A
P/E Growth
N/A
Net Income
-$446.21 million
Net Margins
N/A
Pretax Margin
N/A
Return on Equity
-58.28%
Return on Assets
-46.77%

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio
0.17
Current Ratio
19.92
Quick Ratio
22.25

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales
N/A
Price / Sales
N/A
Cash Flow
N/A
Price / Cash Flow
N/A
Book Value
$5.23 per share
Price / Book
3.31

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares
165,310,000
Free Float
141,939,000
Market Cap
$2.86 billion
Optionable
Optionable
Beta
1.08

Social Links

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This page (NASDAQ:DYN) was last updated on 5/15/2026 by MarketBeat.com Staff.
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