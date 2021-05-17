 Skip to main content
NASDAQ:KALA

Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock Forecast, Price & News

$5.23
+0.17 (+3.36 %)
(As of 05/17/2021 01:44 PM ET)
Add
Compare
Today's Range
$5.04
$5.31
50-Day Range
$5.09
$8.15
52-Week Range
$4.90
$14.68
Volume28,859 shs
Average Volume2.34 million shs
Market Capitalization$338.08 million
P/E RatioN/A
Dividend YieldN/A
Beta0.43
30 days | 90 days | 365 days | Advanced Chart
Receive KALA News and Ratings via Email

Sign-up to receive the latest news and ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and its competitors with MarketBeat's FREE daily newsletter.


Kala Pharmaceuticals logo

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. Its preclinical development programs comprise KPI-285/KPI-286, a receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program for the treatment of various retinal diseases; SEGRM program, a novel class of compounds designed to regulate gene expression through the transrepression pathway while avoiding the transactivation pathway; and surface targeted steroid program (KPI-333), a new chemical entity as a topical steroid that targets the ocular surface. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Headlines

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Given New $14.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright
Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Given New $14.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright
May 12, 2021 |  americanbankingnews.com
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts
May 9, 2021 |  americanbankingnews.com
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) CEO Mark Iwicki on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) CEO Mark Iwicki on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
May 7, 2021 |  seekingalpha.com
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.69 Million
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.69 Million
May 7, 2021 |  americanbankingnews.com
HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)
HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)
May 6, 2021 |  americanbankingnews.com
Kala Pharmaceuticals to Present at BofA Securities 2021 Healthcare Conference
Kala Pharmaceuticals to Present at BofA Securities 2021 Healthcare Conference
May 6, 2021 |  businesswire.com
Kala Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Kala Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
May 5, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter
-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter
May 5, 2021 |  americanbankingnews.com
Kala Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview
Kala Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview
May 4, 2021 |  benzinga.com
Short Interest in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Decreases By 14.8%
Short Interest in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Decreases By 14.8%
May 4, 2021 |  americanbankingnews.com
See More Headlines

Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange NASDAQ
Industry Pharmaceutical preparations
Sub-IndustryN/A
SectorMedical
Current SymbolNASDAQ:KALA
Previous Symbol
CUSIPN/A
CIK1479419
Webwww.kalarx.com
Phone781-996-5252
Employees188
Year FoundedN/A

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales$6.07 million
Price / Sales55.70
Cash FlowN/A
Price / Cash FlowN/A
Book Value$0.86 per share
Price / Book6.08

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)($2.76)
Net Income$-94,350,000.00
Net Margins-1,794.36%
Return on Equity-93.73%
Return on Assets-43.09%

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio0.68
Current Ratio9.11
Quick Ratio8.73

Price-To-Earnings

Trailing P/E RatioN/A
Forward P/E RatioN/A
P/E GrowthN/A

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares64,642,000
Market Cap$338.08 million
Next Earnings Date8/5/2021 (Estimated)
OptionableOptionable

MarketRank

Overall MarketRank

1.66 out of 5 stars

Medical Sector

342nd out of 2,032 stocks

Pharmaceutical Preparations Industry

147th out of 768 stocks

Analyst Opinion: 3.4Community Rank: 2.6Dividend Strength: 0.0Insider Behavior: 1.7Valuation: 0.6 5 -4 -3 -2 -1 -
speech bubbles
speech bubbles











Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Frequently Asked Questions

Is Kala Pharmaceuticals a buy right now?

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should "buy" Kala Pharmaceuticals stock.
View analyst ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals or view top-rated stocks.

What stocks does MarketBeat like better than Kala Pharmaceuticals?

Wall Street analysts have given Kala Pharmaceuticals a "Buy" rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat's past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Kala Pharmaceuticals wasn't one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.
View MarketBeat's top stock picks here.

Are investors shorting Kala Pharmaceuticals?

Kala Pharmaceuticals saw a drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,980,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 11,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
View Kala Pharmaceuticals' Short Interest.

When is Kala Pharmaceuticals' next earnings date?

Kala Pharmaceuticals is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Thursday, August 5th 2021.
View our earnings forecast for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

How were Kala Pharmaceuticals' earnings last quarter?

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May, 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative trailing twelve-month return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%.
View Kala Pharmaceuticals' earnings history.

How has Kala Pharmaceuticals' stock price been impacted by COVID-19?

Kala Pharmaceuticals' stock was trading at $7.63 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KALA stock has decreased by 30.7% and is now trading at $5.29.
View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

What price target have analysts set for KALA?

6 equities research analysts have issued 1-year price targets for Kala Pharmaceuticals' stock. Their forecasts range from $10.00 to $47.00. On average, they anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals' stock price to reach $21.33 in the next year. This suggests a possible upside of 303.3% from the stock's current price.
View analysts' price targets for Kala Pharmaceuticals or view top-rated stocks among Wall Street analysts.

Who are Kala Pharmaceuticals' key executives?

Kala Pharmaceuticals' management team includes the following people:
  • Mr. Mark T. Iwicki, Chairman, Pres & CEO (Age 55, Pay $871.14k)
  • Mr. Todd Bazemore, Chief Operating Officer (Age 51, Pay $607.5k)
  • Mr. Eric L. Trachtenberg, Gen. Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer & Corp. Sec. (Age 48, Pay $646.56k)
  • Dr. Justin Hanes Ph.D., Founder & Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board
  • Ms. Mary Reumuth CPA, CPA, CFO & Treasurer (Age 46)
  • Dr. Hongming Chen Sc.D., Chief Scientific Officer (Age 50)
  • Ms. Kathleen McCann Kline, Sr. VP of Marketing
  • Dr. Kim Brazzell, Chief Medical Officer (Age 68)
  • Ms. Michele LaRussa, Sr. VP of Regulatory Affairs & Quality Assurance (Age 51)
  • Mr. Vincent Kosewski, Sr. VP of Manufacturing & Supply Chain Management (Age 58)

What is Mark Iwicki's approval rating as Kala Pharmaceuticals' CEO?

1 employees have rated Kala Pharmaceuticals CEO Mark Iwicki on Glassdoor.com. Mark Iwicki has an approval rating of 100% among Kala Pharmaceuticals' employees. This puts Mark Iwicki in the top 10% of approval ratings compared to other CEOs of publicly-traded companies.

Who are some of Kala Pharmaceuticals' key competitors?

Some companies that are related to Kala Pharmaceuticals include Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPD), Innoviva (INVA), Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT), Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL), Avid Bioservices (CDMO), Theravance Biopharma (TBPH), Repare Therapeutics (RPTX), Keros Therapeutics (KROS), Omeros (OMER), Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM), Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL), Shattuck Labs (STTK), Phibro Animal Health (PAHC), Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) and Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS).
View all of KALA's competitors.

What other stocks do shareholders of Kala Pharmaceuticals own?

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Kala Pharmaceuticals investors own include Pfizer (PFE), Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE), Dynavax Technologies (DVAX), Micron Technology (MU), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), VBI Vaccines (VBIV), Amarin (AMRN), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), NVIDIA (NVDA) and AbbVie (ABBV).

When did Kala Pharmaceuticals IPO?

(KALA) raised $90 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, July 20th 2017. The company issued 6,000,000 shares at $14.00-$16.00 per share. J.P. Morgan and BofA Merrill Lynch served as the underwriters for the IPO and Wells Fargo Securities and Wedbush PacGrow were co-managers.

What is Kala Pharmaceuticals' stock symbol?

Kala Pharmaceuticals trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "KALA."

Who are Kala Pharmaceuticals' major shareholders?

Kala Pharmaceuticals' stock is owned by a variety of retail and institutional investors. Top institutional investors include BlackRock Inc. (5.14%), Geode Capital Management LLC (1.06%), Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (0.72%), Northern Trust Corp (0.70%), Nuveen Asset Management LLC (0.44%) and Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. (0.27%). Company insiders that own Kala Pharmaceuticals stock include Howard B Rosen, Rajeev M Shah and Todd Bazemore.
View institutional ownership trends for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Which institutional investors are selling Kala Pharmaceuticals stock?

KALA stock was sold by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC, Northern Trust Corp, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc., Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd, Credit Suisse AG, Alliancebernstein L.P., Principal Financial Group Inc., and Dimensional Fund Advisors LP.
View insider buying and selling activity for Kala Pharmaceuticals or view top insider-selling stocks.

Which institutional investors are buying Kala Pharmaceuticals stock?

KALA stock was bought by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including BlackRock Inc., Geode Capital Management LLC, UBS Group AG, Barclays PLC, Nuveen Asset Management LLC, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and Russell Investments Group Ltd.. Company insiders that have bought Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in the last two years include Howard B Rosen, Rajeev M Shah, and Todd Bazemore.
View insider buying and selling activity for Kala Pharmaceuticals or or view top insider-buying stocks.

How do I buy shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals?

Shares of KALA can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include WeBull, Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab.
Compare Top Brokerages Here.

What is Kala Pharmaceuticals' stock price today?

One share of KALA stock can currently be purchased for approximately $5.29.

How much money does Kala Pharmaceuticals make?

Kala Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $341.96 million and generates $6.07 million in revenue each year. The company earns $-94,350,000.00 in net income (profit) each year or ($2.76) on an earnings per share basis.

How many employees does Kala Pharmaceuticals have?

Kala Pharmaceuticals employs 188 workers across the globe.

What is Kala Pharmaceuticals' official website?

The official website for Kala Pharmaceuticals is www.kalarx.com.

Where are Kala Pharmaceuticals' headquarters?

Kala Pharmaceuticals is headquartered at 490 ARSENAL WAY SUITE 120, WATERTOWN MA, 02472.

How can I contact Kala Pharmaceuticals?

Kala Pharmaceuticals' mailing address is 490 ARSENAL WAY SUITE 120, WATERTOWN MA, 02472. The company can be reached via phone at 781-996-5252 or via email at [email protected]


This page was last updated on 5/17/2021 by MarketBeat.com Staff

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.