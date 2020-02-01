NASDAQ:NVCR - Novocure Stock Price, Forecast & News Adding Choose a watchlist: Adding You have already added five stocks to your watchlist. Upgrade to MarketBeat Daily Premium to add more stocks to your watchlist. Adding Novocure Ltd Please log in to your account or sign up in order to add this asset to your watchlist. $84.27 -0.99 (-1.16 %) (As of 01/2/2020 08:05 AM ET) Add Compare Today's Range$84.02Now: $84.27▼$85.8650-Day Range$77.81MA: $86.31▼$93.9152-Week Range$31.19Now: $84.27▼$98.70Volume1.19 million shsAverage Volume716,115 shsMarket Capitalization$8.34 billionP/E RatioN/ADividend YieldN/ABeta2.43 ProfileAnalyst RatingsAdvanced ChartEarningsFinancialsInsider TradesInstitutional OwnershipHeadlinesOptions ChainSEC FilingsSocial Media Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline. Industry, Sector and Symbol Stock Exchange NASDAQ Industry Surgical & medical instruments Sub-IndustryN/A SectorMedical Current SymbolNASDAQ:NVCR Previous Symbol CUSIPN/A CIK1645113 Webhttp://www.novocure.com/ Phone44-0-15-3475-6700Debt Debt-to-Equity Ratio0.84 Current Ratio5.06 Quick Ratio4.76Price-To-Earnings Trailing P/E RatioN/A Forward P/E RatioN/A P/E GrowthN/A Sales & Book Value Annual Sales$248.07 million Price / Sales33.62 Cash FlowN/A Price / Cash FlowN/A Book Value$1.21 per share Price / Book69.64Profitability EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)($0.69) Net Income$-63,560,000.00 Net Margins-8.43% Return on Equity-18.45% Return on Assets-6.95%Miscellaneous EmployeesN/A Outstanding Shares98,970,000Market Cap$8.34 billion Next Earnings Date2/27/2020 (Estimated) OptionableOptionable NASDAQ:NVCR Rates by TradingView Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Frequently Asked Questions What is Novocure's stock symbol? Novocure trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "NVCR." How were Novocure's earnings last quarter? Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October, 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The medical equipment provider had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $87.12 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. Novocure's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. View Novocure's Earnings History. When is Novocure's next earnings date? Novocure is scheduled to release their next quarterly earnings announcement on Thursday, February 27th 2020. View Earnings Estimates for Novocure. What price target have analysts set for NVCR? 7 brokers have issued 1-year target prices for Novocure's stock. Their forecasts range from $50.00 to $97.00. On average, they anticipate Novocure's share price to reach $80.33 in the next year. This suggests that the stock has a possible downside of 4.7%. View Analyst Price Targets for Novocure. What is the consensus analysts' recommendation for Novocure? 7 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Novocure in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of "Buy." View Analyst Ratings for Novocure. Has Novocure been receiving favorable news coverage? Media headlines about NVCR stock have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Novocure earned a news impact score of -1.0 on InfoTrie's scale. They also gave news headlines about the medical equipment provider a news buzz of 0.0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company's share price in the near future. View News Stories for Novocure. Who are some of Novocure's key competitors? Some companies that are related to Novocure include FRESENIUS SE &/S (FSNUY), ResMed (RMD), DexCom (DXCM), Teleflex (TFX), Insulet (PODD), Hill-Rom (HRC), ABIOMED (ABMD), Globus Medical (GMED), Haemonetics (HAE), Penumbra (PEN), Integra Lifesciences (IART), NuVasive (NUVA), ICU Medical (ICUI), Nevro (NVRO) and Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM). What other stocks do shareholders of Novocure own? Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Novocure investors own include Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI), Prospect Capital (PSEC), Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT), Two Harbors Investment (TWO), Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC), Viper Energy Partners (VNOM), Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP), Washington Prime Group (WPG), Roper Technologies (ROP) and NVIDIA (NVDA). Who are Novocure's key executives? Novocure's management team includes the folowing people: Asaf Danziger, Chief Executive Officer & DirectorMike Ambrogi, Chief Operating OfficerWilco Groenhuysen, CFO & Chief Accounting OfficerEilon D. Kirson, Chief Science Officer, Head-Research & DevelopmentUri Weinberg, Vice President-Clinical Development How do I buy shares of Novocure? Shares of NVCR can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity and Charles Schwab. What is Novocure's stock price today? One share of NVCR stock can currently be purchased for approximately $84.27. How big of a company is Novocure? Novocure has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion and generates $248.07 million in revenue each year. The medical equipment provider earns $-63,560,000.00 in net income (profit) each year or ($0.69) on an earnings per share basis. View Additional Information About Novocure. What is Novocure's official website? The official website for Novocure is http://www.novocure.com/. How can I contact Novocure? Novocure's mailing address is NO. 4 THE FORUM GRENVILLE STREET, ST. HELIER Y9, JE2 4UF. MarketBeat Community Rating for Novocure (NASDAQ NVCR)Community Ranking: 2.6 out of 5 ( )Outperform Votes: 393 (Vote Outperform)Underperform Votes: 367 (Vote Underperform)Total Votes: 760