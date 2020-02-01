Media headlines about NVCR stock have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Novocure earned a news impact score of -1.0 on InfoTrie's scale. They also gave news headlines about the medical equipment provider a news buzz of 0.0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company's share price in the near future. View News Stories for Novocure.