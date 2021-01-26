S&P 500   3,855.36
DOW   30,960.00
QQQ   328.11
3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
Under Biden, China faces renewed trade pressure
Shell buys European electric car charging firm ubitricity
Smaller investors face down hedge funds, as GameStop soars
It’s Time to Buy Ford (NYSE: F) Stock as a EV Play
The Latest: Moderna will test booster dose for virus variant
Stocks turn lower on concerns over infections increase
NASDAQ:PDD

Pinduoduo Stock Forecast, Price & News

$180.43
+8.54 (+4.97 %)
(As of 01/25/2021 12:00 AM ET)
Add
Compare
Today's Range
$179.50
Now: $180.43
$195.11
50-Day Range
$139.02
MA: $161.73
$187.20
52-Week Range
$30.20
Now: $180.43
$195.11
Volume12.51 million shs
Average Volume8.74 million shs
Market Capitalization$200.98 billion
P/E RatioN/A
Dividend YieldN/A
Beta1.6
Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
Pinduoduo logo

MarketRank

Overall MarketRank

1.03 out of 5 stars

Retail/Wholesale Sector

206th out of 383 stocks

Business Services, Not Elsewhere Classified Industry

90th out of 191 stocks

Analyst Opinion: 2.3Community Rank: 2.2Dividend Strength: 0.0Insider Behavior: 0.0Valuation: 0.6 5 -4 -3 -2 -1 -

Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange NASDAQ
Industry Business services, not elsewhere classified
Sub-IndustryN/A
SectorRetail/Wholesale
Current SymbolNASDAQ:PDD
Previous Symbol
CUSIPN/A
CIKN/A
Webwww.pinduoduo.com
Phone86-21-5266-1300
Employees5,828
Year FoundedN/A

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio0.19
Current Ratio1.39
Quick Ratio1.39

Price-To-Earnings

Trailing P/E RatioN/A
Forward P/E RatioN/A
P/E GrowthN/A

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales$4.33 billion
Price / Sales46.42
Cash FlowN/A
Price / Cash FlowN/A
Book Value$3.18 per share
Price / Book56.74

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)($0.88)
Net Income$-1,000,830,000.00
Net Margins-17.10%
Return on Equity-28.77%
Return on Assets-8.75%

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares1,113,920,000
Market Cap$200.98 billion
Next Earnings Date3/10/2021 (Estimated)
OptionableOptionable
$180.43
+8.54 (+4.97 %)
(As of 01/25/2021 12:00 AM ET)
30 days | 90 days | 365 days | Advanced Chart

speech bubbles
speech bubbles











Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Frequently Asked Questions

How has Pinduoduo's stock price been impacted by COVID-19?

Pinduoduo's stock was trading at $35.06 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PDD stock has increased by 414.6% and is now trading at $180.43.
View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

Is Pinduoduo a buy right now?

19 Wall Street research analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Pinduoduo in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should "buy" Pinduoduo stock.
View analyst ratings for Pinduoduo or view MarketBeat's top 5 stock picks.

What stocks does MarketBeat like better than Pinduoduo?

Wall Street analysts have given Pinduoduo a "Buy" rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat's past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Pinduoduo wasn't one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.
View MarketBeat's top stock picks here.

When is Pinduoduo's next earnings date?

Pinduoduo is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Wednesday, March 10th 2021.
View our earnings forecast for Pinduoduo.

How were Pinduoduo's earnings last quarter?

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) announced its earnings results on Thursday, November, 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative trailing twelve-month return on equity of 28.77%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS.
View Pinduoduo's earnings history.

What price target have analysts set for PDD?

19 equities research analysts have issued 12 month price targets for Pinduoduo's shares. Their forecasts range from $38.00 to $210.00. On average, they expect Pinduoduo's share price to reach $115.94 in the next year. This suggests that the stock has a possible downside of 35.7%.
View analysts' price targets for Pinduoduo or view Wall Street analyst' top-rated stocks.

Who are some of Pinduoduo's key competitors?

Some companies that are related to Pinduoduo include Alibaba Group (BABA), Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), PayPal (PYPL), Accenture (ACN), Uber Technologies (UBER), MercadoLibre (MELI), NetEase (NTES), Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), Global Payments (GPN), eBay (EBAY), CoStar Group (CSGP), Zillow Group (ZG), Zillow Group (Z) and MSCI (MSCI).
View all of PDD's competitors.

What other stocks do shareholders of Pinduoduo own?

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Pinduoduo investors own include Alibaba Group (BABA), NVIDIA (NVDA), JD.com (JD), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Micron Technology (MU), Netflix (NFLX), Square (SQ), Tesla (TSLA), The Walt Disney (DIS) and salesforce.com (CRM).

Who are Pinduoduo's key executives?

Pinduoduo's management team includes the following people:
  • Mr. Zheng Huang, Founder & Chairman (Age 41)
  • Mr. Lei Chen, CEO & Director (Age 41)
  • Mr. Jing Ma, VP of Fin.
  • Mr. Junyun Xiao, Sr. VP of Operation (Age 41)
  • Xin Yi Lim, Investor Relations Officers
  • Mr. Jianchong Zhu, Gen. Counsel
  • Mr. Nick Shu C.F.A., Director of Corp. Devel. & IR
  • Mr. Zhenwei Zheng, Sr. VP of Product Devel. (Age 37)
  • David Liu, VP of Strategy

When did Pinduoduo IPO?

(PDD) raised $1.5 billion in an initial public offering on Thursday, July 26th 2018. The company issued 85,600,000 shares at $16.00-$19.00 per share. Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs (Asia) and CICC acted as the underwriters for the IPO and China Renaissance was co-manager.

What is Pinduoduo's stock symbol?

Pinduoduo trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "PDD."

Who are Pinduoduo's major shareholders?

Pinduoduo's stock is owned by many different retail and institutional investors. Top institutional shareholders include Anatole Investment Management Ltd (0.10%), TB Alternative Assets Ltd. (0.04%), Ardevora Asset Management LLP (0.04%), Linden Rose Investment LLC (0.03%), E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. (0.01%) and British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd (0.01%).

Which institutional investors are selling Pinduoduo stock?

PDD stock was sold by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including Anatole Investment Management Ltd, Ardevora Asset Management LLP, Pacer Advisors Inc., Tuttle Tactical Management, TB Alternative Assets Ltd., Crossmark Global Holdings Inc., Altfest L J & Co. Inc., and FNY Investment Advisers LLC.

Which institutional investors are buying Pinduoduo stock?

PDD stock was bought by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including Linden Rose Investment LLC, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd., Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd, and Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning.

How do I buy shares of Pinduoduo?

Shares of PDD can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include WeBull, Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab.

What is Pinduoduo's stock price today?

One share of PDD stock can currently be purchased for approximately $180.43.

How big of a company is Pinduoduo?

Pinduoduo has a market capitalization of $200.98 billion and generates $4.33 billion in revenue each year. The company earns $-1,000,830,000.00 in net income (profit) each year or ($0.88) on an earnings per share basis. Pinduoduo employs 5,828 workers across the globe.

What is Pinduoduo's official website?

The official website for Pinduoduo is www.pinduoduo.com.

How can I contact Pinduoduo?

Pinduoduo's mailing address is 28/F NO. 533 LOUSHANGUAN ROAD CHANGNING DISTRICT, SHANGHAI F4, 200051. The company can be reached via phone at 86-21-5266-1300 or via email at [email protected]

This page was last updated on 1/26/2021 by MarketBeat.com Staff
