NASDAQ:SNFCA Security National Financial (SNFCA) Stock Forecast, Price & News $8.93 +0.06 (+0.68%) (As of 07/3/2023 ET) Today's Range$8.80▼$8.9350-Day Range$6.95▼$8.9352-Week Range$5.77▼$8.93Volume38,427 shsAverage Volume102,463 shsMarket Capitalization$194.32 millionP/E Ratio8.27Dividend YieldN/APrice TargetN/A About Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) StockSecurity National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.Read More SNFCA Price History View Price History Chart DataSkip Price History Chart 30 days | 90 days | 365 days | Advanced Chart SNFCA Stock News HeadlinesJune 29, 2023 | americanbankingnews.comSecurity National Financial Co. January 30, 2023 | yahoo.comFinseca: Pulse Check - Has your Financial Security Been a Priority Thus Far in 2023? It needs to be.January 25, 2023 | seekingalpha.comSNFCA Security National Financial CorporationJanuary 4, 2023 | finance.yahoo.comInvestors in Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFC.A) have made a splendid return of 110% over the past five yearsNovember 17, 2022 | finance.yahoo.comSecurity National Financial Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: US$0.11 loss per share (vs US$0.51 profit in 3Q 2021)November 16, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com15 Biggest Mortgage Companies in the USNovember 15, 2022 | finance.yahoo.comSecurity National Financial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022November 4, 2022 | finance.yahoo.comSecurityNational Mortgage Company Announces the Sale of Mortgage Servicing RightsOctober 12, 2022 | finance.yahoo.comSecurity National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFC.A) has caught the attention of institutional investors who hold a sizeable 33% stakeSeptember 14, 2022 | benzinga.comSecurity National Life Announces "Green" Updates to Their Corporate CampusAugust 16, 2022 | finance.yahoo.comSecurity National Life Insurance Company joins Live Oak Bank's funeral business lending programAugust 15, 2022 | finance.yahoo.comSecurity National Financial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022July 28, 2022 | finance.yahoo.comSecurity National Financial's (NASDAQ:SNFC.A) investors will be pleased with their favorable 79% return over the last three yearsMay 16, 2022 | finance.yahoo.comSecurity National Financial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022May 5, 2022 | finance.yahoo.comWhat Is The Ownership Structure Like For Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFC.A)? SNFCA Company Calendar Last Earnings5/15/2023Today7/05/2023Ex-Dividend for 7/14 Dividend7/06/2023Dividend Payable7/14/2023Next Earnings (Estimated)8/21/2023Fiscal Year End12/31/2023 Industry, Sector and Symbol Stock ExchangeNASDAQ Industry Nondepository credit institutions Sub-IndustryN/A SectorFinance Current SymbolNASDAQ:SNFCA CUSIPN/A CIK318673 Webwww.securitynational.com Phone(801) 264-1060Fax801-265-9882Employees1,624Year FoundedN/AProfitability EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)$1.08 Trailing P/E Ratio8.27 Forward P/E RatioN/A P/E GrowthN/ANet Income$25.69 million Net Margins6.46% Pretax Margin8.59% Return on Equity8.32% Return on Assets1.62% Debt Debt-to-Equity RatioN/A Current Ratio0.15 Quick Ratio0.15 Sales & Book Value Annual Sales$389.65 million Price / Sales0.50 Cash Flow$2.03 per share Price / Cash Flow4.40 Book Value$13.93 per share Price / Book0.64Miscellaneous Outstanding Shares21,760,000Free Float19,149,000Market Cap$194.32 million OptionableNot Optionable Beta0.75 These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.Get This Free Report Key ExecutivesMr. Scott Milton Quist (Age 70)Chairman, Pres & CEO Comp: $1.08MMr. Garrett Stephen Sill (Age 52)CFO & Treasurer Comp: $679.2kMr. Jason Gary Overbaugh (Age 48)VP, National Marketing Director of Life Insurance & Director Comp: $625.99kMr. Scott Andrew Quist (Age 43)VP, Gen. Counsel & Director Comp: $710.34kMr. Adam George Quist (Age 37)VP of Memorial Services, Assistant Sec., Gen. Counsel & Director Comp: $628.96kMr. Thayne D. AtkinsonVP & Chief Information OfficerMr. Jeffrey Russell Stephens (Age 69)Sr. Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec. Ms. Christie Q. Overbaugh (Age 74)Sr. VP of Life Insurance Internal Operations Mr. Matthew G. BagleyGen. CounselMr. Jeffrey P. AdamsControllerMore ExecutivesKey CompetitorsMedallion FinancialNASDAQ:MFINOportun FinancialNASDAQ:OPRTCNFinanceNYSE:CNFX FinancialNYSE:XYFConsumer Portfolio ServicesNASDAQ:CPSSView All CompetitorsInsiders & InstitutionsSusquehanna International Group LLPBought 4,458 shares on 5/16/2023Ownership: 0.140%Jane Street Group LLCBought 12,274 shares on 5/16/2023Ownership: 0.057%Freestone Capital Holdings LLCBought 10,000 shares on 5/15/2023Ownership: 0.046%Dimensional Fund Advisors LPBought 20,314 shares on 5/12/2023Ownership: 1.674%BlackRock Inc.Bought 2,013 shares on 5/12/2023Ownership: 0.529%View All Insider TransactionsView All Institutional Transactions SNFCA Stock - Frequently Asked Questions How have SNFCA shares performed in 2023? Security National Financial's stock was trading at $7.30 at the beginning of 2023. Since then, SNFCA stock has increased by 22.3% and is now trading at $8.93. View the best growth stocks for 2023 here. When is Security National Financial's next earnings date? The company is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Monday, August 21st 2023. View our SNFCA earnings forecast. How were Security National Financial's earnings last quarter? Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May, 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The credit services provider had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 6.46% and a trailing twelve-month return on equity of 8.32%. How often does Security National Financial pay dividends? What is the dividend yield for Security National Financial? Security National Financial announced a -- dividend on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share on Friday, July 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from the stock's previous -- dividend of $0.10. Read our dividend analysis for SNFCA. What is Scott M. Quist's approval rating as Security National Financial's CEO? 50 employees have rated Security National Financial Chief Executive Officer Scott M. Quist on Glassdoor.com. Scott M. Quist has an approval rating of 87% among the company's employees. What is Security National Financial's stock symbol? Security National Financial trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "SNFCA." How do I buy shares of Security National Financial? Shares of SNFCA stock can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include WeBull, Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab. Compare Top Brokerages Here. What is Security National Financial's stock price today? One share of SNFCA stock can currently be purchased for approximately $8.93. How much money does Security National Financial make? Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) has a market capitalization of $194.32 million and generates $389.65 million in revenue each year. The credit services provider earns $25.69 million in net income (profit) each year or $1.08 on an earnings per share basis. How many employees does Security National Financial have? The company employs 1,624 workers across the globe. How can I contact Security National Financial? Security National Financial's mailing address is 121 West Election Road Suite 100, Draper UT, 84020. The official website for the company is www.securitynational.com. The credit services provider can be reached via phone at (801) 264-1060 or via fax at 801-265-9882. This page (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was last updated on 7/5/2023 by MarketBeat.com Staff 