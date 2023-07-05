S&P 500   4,446.95 (-0.19%)
DOW   34,289.05 (-0.38%)
QQQ   369.63 (-0.18%)
AAPL   192.17 (-0.15%)
MSFT   338.47 (+0.14%)
META   288.35 (+0.81%)
GOOGL   120.58 (+0.57%)
AMZN   130.93 (+0.55%)
TSLA   281.51 (+0.60%)
NVDA   424.83 (+0.17%)
NIO   9.98 (-0.50%)
BABA   83.28 (-0.94%)
AMD   116.78 (+0.83%)
T   16.09 (-0.19%)
F   15.24 (+0.00%)
MU   63.07 (-1.30%)
CGC   0.53 (-10.25%)
GE   108.62 (+0.31%)
DIS   90.11 (-0.43%)
AMC   4.42 (-0.45%)
PFE   36.69 (+0.11%)
PYPL   67.71 (-0.57%)
NFLX   448.90 (+1.69%)
NASDAQ:SNFCA

Security National Financial (SNFCA) Stock Forecast, Price & News

$8.93
+0.06 (+0.68%)
(As of 07/3/2023 ET)
Compare
Today's Range
$8.80
$8.93
50-Day Range
$6.95
$8.93
52-Week Range
$5.77
$8.93
Volume
38,427 shs
Average Volume
102,463 shs
Market Capitalization
$194.32 million
P/E Ratio
8.27
Dividend Yield
N/A
Price Target
N/A
SNFCA stock logo

About Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

SNFCA Price History

SNFCA Stock News Headlines

June 29, 2023 | americanbankingnews.com
Security National Financial Co. (SNFCA) to Issue -- Dividend of $5.00 on July 14th
June 13, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
Investors in Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFC.A) have seen solid returns of 102% over the past five years
May 15, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
Security National Financial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
April 27, 2023 | msn.com
How Secure Is Social Security?
April 12, 2023 | msn.com
Nat'l security adviser leads meeting on response to cyberattacks on energy sector
April 3, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
Security National Financial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
March 21, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
With 24% stake, Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFC.A) seems to have captured institutional investors' interest
January 30, 2023 | yahoo.com
Finseca: Pulse Check - Has your Financial Security Been a Priority Thus Far in 2023? It needs to be.
January 25, 2023 | seekingalpha.com
SNFCA Security National Financial Corporation
January 4, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
Investors in Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFC.A) have made a splendid return of 110% over the past five years
January 3, 2023 | reuters.com
QNC.V - | Stock Price & Latest News | Reuters
December 22, 2022 | msn.com
FG inaugurates N145bn safe-schools plan, seeks financial support
December 18, 2022 | financialpost.com
Opinion: Economic immigrants are key to our economic security
November 17, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
Security National Financial Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: US$0.11 loss per share (vs US$0.51 profit in 3Q 2021)
November 16, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
15 Biggest Mortgage Companies in the US
November 15, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
Security National Financial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
November 4, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
SecurityNational Mortgage Company Announces the Sale of Mortgage Servicing Rights
October 12, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFC.A) has caught the attention of institutional investors who hold a sizeable 33% stake
September 23, 2022 | msn.com
Pentagon launches effort to assess crypto’s threat to national security
September 14, 2022 | benzinga.com
Security National Life Announces "Green" Updates to Their Corporate Campus
August 16, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
Security National Life Insurance Company joins Live Oak Bank’s funeral business lending program
August 15, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
Security National Financial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
July 28, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
Security National Financial's (NASDAQ:SNFC.A) investors will be pleased with their favorable 79% return over the last three years
May 16, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
Security National Financial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
May 5, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFC.A)?
SNFCA Company Calendar

Last Earnings
5/15/2023
Today
7/05/2023
Ex-Dividend for 7/14 Dividend
7/06/2023
Dividend Payable
7/14/2023
Next Earnings (Estimated)
8/21/2023
Fiscal Year End
12/31/2023
Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange
NASDAQ
Industry
Nondepository credit institutions
Sub-Industry
N/A
Sector
Finance
Current Symbol
NASDAQ:SNFCA
CUSIP
N/A
CIK
318673
Web
www.securitynational.com
Phone
(801) 264-1060
Fax
801-265-9882
Employees
1,624
Year Founded
N/A

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)
$1.08
Trailing P/E Ratio
8.27
Forward P/E Ratio
N/A
P/E Growth
N/A
Net Income
$25.69 million
Net Margins
6.46%
Pretax Margin
8.59%
Return on Equity
8.32%
Return on Assets
1.62%

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio
N/A
Current Ratio
0.15
Quick Ratio
0.15

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales
$389.65 million
Price / Sales
0.50
Cash Flow
$2.03 per share
Price / Cash Flow
4.40
Book Value
$13.93 per share
Price / Book
0.64

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares
21,760,000
Free Float
19,149,000
Market Cap
$194.32 million
Optionable
Not Optionable
Beta
0.75
Key Executives

  • Mr. Scott Milton Quist (Age 70)
    Chairman, Pres & CEO
    Comp: $1.08M
  • Mr. Garrett Stephen Sill (Age 52)
    CFO & Treasurer
    Comp: $679.2k
  • Mr. Jason Gary OverbaughMr. Jason Gary Overbaugh (Age 48)
    VP, National Marketing Director of Life Insurance & Director
    Comp: $625.99k
  • Mr. Scott Andrew Quist (Age 43)
    VP, Gen. Counsel & Director
    Comp: $710.34k
  • Mr. Adam George Quist (Age 37)
    VP of Memorial Services, Assistant Sec., Gen. Counsel & Director
    Comp: $628.96k
  • Mr. Thayne D. Atkinson
    VP & Chief Information Officer
  • Mr. Jeffrey Russell Stephens (Age 69)
    Sr. Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.
  • Ms. Christie Q. Overbaugh (Age 74)
    Sr. VP of Life Insurance Internal Operations
  • Mr. Matthew G. Bagley
    Gen. Counsel
  • Mr. Jeffrey P. Adams
    Controller

Key Competitors

Insiders & Institutions

SNFCA Stock - Frequently Asked Questions

How have SNFCA shares performed in 2023?

Security National Financial's stock was trading at $7.30 at the beginning of 2023. Since then, SNFCA stock has increased by 22.3% and is now trading at $8.93.
View the best growth stocks for 2023 here.

When is Security National Financial's next earnings date?

The company is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Monday, August 21st 2023.
View our SNFCA earnings forecast.

How were Security National Financial's earnings last quarter?

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May, 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The credit services provider had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 6.46% and a trailing twelve-month return on equity of 8.32%.

How often does Security National Financial pay dividends? What is the dividend yield for Security National Financial?

Security National Financial announced a -- dividend on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share on Friday, July 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from the stock's previous -- dividend of $0.10.
Read our dividend analysis for SNFCA.

What is Scott M. Quist's approval rating as Security National Financial's CEO?

50 employees have rated Security National Financial Chief Executive Officer Scott M. Quist on Glassdoor.com. Scott M. Quist has an approval rating of 87% among the company's employees.

What is Security National Financial's stock symbol?

Security National Financial trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "SNFCA."

How do I buy shares of Security National Financial?

Shares of SNFCA stock can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include WeBull, Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab.
Compare Top Brokerages Here.

What is Security National Financial's stock price today?

One share of SNFCA stock can currently be purchased for approximately $8.93.

How much money does Security National Financial make?

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) has a market capitalization of $194.32 million and generates $389.65 million in revenue each year. The credit services provider earns $25.69 million in net income (profit) each year or $1.08 on an earnings per share basis.

How many employees does Security National Financial have?

The company employs 1,624 workers across the globe.

How can I contact Security National Financial?

Security National Financial's mailing address is 121 West Election Road Suite 100, Draper UT, 84020. The official website for the company is www.securitynational.com. The credit services provider can be reached via phone at (801) 264-1060 or via fax at 801-265-9882.

My Account -