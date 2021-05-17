 Skip to main content
Top-Rated Dividend Stocks  
NYSE:MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Forecast, Price & News

$79.67
+1.38 (+1.76 %)
(As of 05/17/2021 02:03 PM ET)
Today's Range
$78.30
$80.17
50-Day Range
$73.68
$79.23
52-Week Range
$71.71
$87.80
Volume587,986 shs
Average Volume11.67 million shs
Market Capitalization$201.73 billion
P/E Ratio17.63
Dividend Yield3.32%
Beta0.43
About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products. The Animal Health segment provides discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and health management solutions and services, as well as a suite of digitally connected identification, traceability, and monitoring products. The company has collaborations with AstraZeneca PLC; Bayer AG; Eisai Co., Ltd.; and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. It serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, and government agencies; managed health care providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions; and physicians and physician distributors, veterinarians, and animal producers. The company has an agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to co-develop and co-commercialize long-acting investigational treatment combinations of Lenacapavir and Islatravir in HIV; and a collaboration agreement with Amathus Therapeutics to develop treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. Merck & Co., Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.

Headlines

New era begins at Merck as pandemic cuts Q1 sales, profit
April 29, 2021 |  marketbeat.com
Can These 3 Dow Laggards Make a Second Half Comeback? (MRK)
April 22, 2021 |  marketbeat.com
Merck Announces Phase 3 KEYNOTE-522 Trial Met Dual Primary Endpoint of Event-Free Survival (EFS) in Patients With High-Risk Early-Stage Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC)
May 13, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Sells $1,513,455.68 in Stock
May 11, 2021 |  americanbankingnews.com
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts
May 10, 2021 |  americanbankingnews.com
Merck Declares Record Date and Dividend for the Organon & Co. Spinoff
May 7, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance
May 6, 2021 |  americanbankingnews.com
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given New $102.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink
May 6, 2021 |  americanbankingnews.com
Merck and Eisai Receive Priority Review From FDA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) Applications for Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma and for Advanced Endometrial Carcinoma
May 6, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Merck Highlights Scientific Data at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting Across More Than 20 Cancer Types From Broad Oncology Research Program
May 6, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange NYSE
Industry Pharmaceutical preparations
Sub-IndustryPharmaceuticals
SectorMedical
Current SymbolNYSE:MRK
Previous Symbol
CUSIP58933Y10
CIK310158
Webwww.merck.com
Phone908-740-4000
Employees73,000
Year Founded1891

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales$46.84 billion
Price / Sales4.31
Cash Flow$6.47 per share
Price / Cash Flow12.31
Book Value$10.21 per share
Price / Book7.80

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)$5.19
Net Income$9.84 billion
Net Margins24.33%
Return on Equity53.83%
Return on Assets16.83%

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio0.90
Current Ratio1.30
Quick Ratio1.00

Price-To-Earnings

Trailing P/E Ratio17.63
Forward P/E Ratio13.50
P/E Growth1.89

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares2,532,058,000
Market Cap$201.73 billion
Next Earnings Date7/30/2021 (Estimated)
OptionableOptionable

MarketRank

Overall MarketRank

2.19 out of 5 stars

Medical Sector

26th out of 2,032 stocks

Pharmaceutical Preparations Industry

11th out of 768 stocks

Analyst Opinion: 2.4Community Rank: 2.5Dividend Strength: 2.5Insider Behavior: 1.7Valuation: 1.9 5 -4 -3 -2 -1 -
speech bubbles
speech bubbles











Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Frequently Asked Questions

Is Merck & Co., Inc. a buy right now?

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Merck & Co., Inc. in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should "buy" Merck & Co., Inc. stock.
View analyst ratings for Merck & Co., Inc. or view top-rated stocks.

What stocks does MarketBeat like better than Merck & Co., Inc.?

Wall Street analysts have given Merck & Co., Inc. a "Buy" rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat's past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Merck & Co., Inc. wasn't one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.
View MarketBeat's top stock picks here.

Are investors shorting Merck & Co., Inc.?

Merck & Co., Inc. saw a increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 23,740,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 18,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
View Merck & Co., Inc.'s Short Interest.

When is Merck & Co., Inc.'s next earnings date?

Merck & Co., Inc. is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Friday, July 30th 2021.
View our earnings forecast for Merck & Co., Inc..

How were Merck & Co., Inc.'s earnings last quarter?

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) issued its earnings results on Thursday, April, 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company earned $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a trailing twelve-month return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.
View Merck & Co., Inc.'s earnings history.

How has Merck & Co., Inc.'s stock been impacted by COVID-19?

Merck & Co., Inc.'s stock was trading at $79.25 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MRK shares have increased by 0.6% and is now trading at $79.71.
View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

How often does Merck & Co., Inc. pay dividends? What is the dividend yield for Merck & Co., Inc.?

Merck & Co., Inc. announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
View Merck & Co., Inc.'s dividend history.

Is Merck & Co., Inc. a good dividend stock?

Merck & Co., Inc. pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and currently has a dividend yield of 3.32%. Merck & Co., Inc. does not yet have a strock track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Merck & Co., Inc. is 50.10%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Merck & Co., Inc. will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.83% next year. This indicates that Merck & Co., Inc. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.
View Merck & Co., Inc.'s dividend history.

What guidance has Merck & Co., Inc. issued on next quarter's earnings?

Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday, May, 6th. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.480-6.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.80 billion-$53.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.51 billion.

What price target have analysts set for MRK?

10 brokers have issued 1 year price objectives for Merck & Co., Inc.'s stock. Their forecasts range from $88.00 to $105.00. On average, they anticipate Merck & Co., Inc.'s stock price to reach $97.50 in the next year. This suggests a possible upside of 22.3% from the stock's current price.
View analysts' price targets for Merck & Co., Inc. or view top-rated stocks among Wall Street analysts.

Who are Merck & Co., Inc.'s key executives?

Merck & Co., Inc.'s management team includes the following people:
  • Mr. Kenneth C. Frazier, CEO & Chairman (Age 66, Pay $4.3M)
  • Mr. Robert M. Davis, Pres (Age 54, Pay $2.29M)
  • Ms. Jennifer L. Zachary, Exec. VP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec. (Age 43, Pay $1.79M)
  • Mr. Sanat Chattopadhyay, Exec. VP & Pres of Merck Manufacturing Division (Age 61, Pay $1.56M)
  • Ms. Caroline Litchfield, Exec. VP & CFO
  • Mr. David Michael Williams, Chief Information & Digital Officer
  • Mr. Peter Dannenbaum CFA, VP of Investor Relations
  • Michael W. Fleming, Sr. VP and Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer (Age 62)
  • Ms. Jennifer Mauer, VP of Global Communications
  • Mr. Steven C. Mizell, Exec. VP & Chief HR Officer (Age 61)

What is Kenneth C. Frazier's approval rating as Merck & Co., Inc.'s CEO?

1,343 employees have rated Merck & Co., Inc. CEO Kenneth C. Frazier on Glassdoor.com. Kenneth C. Frazier has an approval rating of 94% among Merck & Co., Inc.'s employees. This puts Kenneth C. Frazier in the top 30% of approval ratings compared to other CEOs of publicly-traded companies.

Who are some of Merck & Co., Inc.'s key competitors?

Some companies that are related to Merck & Co., Inc. include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Pfizer (PFE), AbbVie (ABBV), Eli Lilly and (LLY), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Zoetis (ZTS), Royalty Pharma (RPRX), Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ), Perrigo (PRGO), Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), Pacira BioSciences (PCRX), Corcept Therapeutics (CORT), Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) and Endo International (ENDP).
View all of MRK's competitors.

What other stocks do shareholders of Merck & Co., Inc. own?

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Merck & Co., Inc. investors own include Pfizer (PFE), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), AT&T (T), Intel (INTC), Cisco Systems (CSCO), The Walt Disney (DIS), Verizon Communications (VZ), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), AbbVie (ABBV) and The Home Depot (HD).

What is Merck & Co., Inc.'s stock symbol?

Merck & Co., Inc. trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "MRK."

Who are Merck & Co., Inc.'s major shareholders?

Merck & Co., Inc.'s stock is owned by a number of institutional and retail investors. Top institutional shareholders include BlackRock Inc. (7.66%), Geode Capital Management LLC (1.69%), Franklin Resources Inc. (1.40%), Capital International Investors (1.31%), Northern Trust Corp (1.27%) and Bank of New York Mellon Corp (1.21%). Company insiders that own Merck & Co., Inc. stock include Frank Clyburn, Julie L Gerberding, Richard R Deluca, Robert M Davis, Sanat Chattopadhyay and Wendell P Weeks.
View institutional ownership trends for Merck & Co., Inc..

Which institutional investors are selling Merck & Co., Inc. stock?

MRK stock was sold by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including Nuveen Asset Management LLC, BlackRock Inc., Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC, TD Asset Management Inc., Bank of Nova Scotia, Capital International Investors, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, and Primecap Management Co. CA. Company insiders that have sold Merck & Co., Inc. company stock in the last year include Frank Clyburn, Julie L Gerberding, Robert M Davis, and Sanat Chattopadhyay.
View insider buying and selling activity for Merck & Co., Inc. or view top insider-selling stocks.

Which institutional investors are buying Merck & Co., Inc. stock?

MRK stock was acquired by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including Franklin Resources Inc., Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA, Cullen Capital Management LLC, Nordea Investment Management AB, Envestnet Asset Management Inc., Camber Capital Management LP, and Artisan Partners Limited Partnership.
View insider buying and selling activity for Merck & Co., Inc. or or view top insider-buying stocks.

How do I buy shares of Merck & Co., Inc.?

Shares of MRK can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include WeBull, Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab.
Compare Top Brokerages Here.

What is Merck & Co., Inc.'s stock price today?

One share of MRK stock can currently be purchased for approximately $79.71.

How much money does Merck & Co., Inc. make?

Merck & Co., Inc. has a market capitalization of $201.83 billion and generates $46.84 billion in revenue each year. The company earns $9.84 billion in net income (profit) each year or $5.19 on an earnings per share basis.

How many employees does Merck & Co., Inc. have?

Merck & Co., Inc. employs 73,000 workers across the globe.

When was Merck & Co., Inc. founded?

Merck & Co., Inc. was founded in 1891.

What is Merck & Co., Inc.'s official website?

The official website for Merck & Co., Inc. is www.merck.com.

Where are Merck & Co., Inc.'s headquarters?

Merck & Co., Inc. is headquartered at 2000 GALLOPING HILL ROAD, KENILWORTH NJ, 07033.

How can I contact Merck & Co., Inc.?

Merck & Co., Inc.'s mailing address is 2000 GALLOPING HILL ROAD, KENILWORTH NJ, 07033. The company can be reached via phone at 908-740-4000 or via email at [email protected]


