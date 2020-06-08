News coverage about CFW stock has been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Calfrac Well Services earned a coverage optimism score of -2.0 on InfoTrie's scale. They also assigned press coverage about the company a news buzz of 0.0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock's share price in the next few days.

