Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.Read More Beat the Market (BTM) Rank™ 2.6 Analyst's Opinion Consensus RatingCalfrac Well Services has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company's average rating score is 1.17, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 5 sell ratings.Price Target Upside/DownsideAccording to analysts' consensus price target of C$0.89, Calfrac Well Services has a potential upside of 471.0% from its current price of C$0.16.Amount of Analyst CoverageCalfrac Well Services has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days. Previous Next 1.8 Community Rank Outperform VotesCalfrac Well Services has received 495 “outperform” votes. (Add your “outperform” vote.)Underperform VotesCalfrac Well Services has received 861 “underperform” votes. (Add your “underperform” vote.)Community SentimentCalfrac Well Services has received 63.50% “underperform” votes from our community.MarketBeat's community ratings are surveys of what our community members think about Calfrac Well Services and other stocks. Vote “Outperform” if you believe CFW will outperform the S&P 500 over the long term. Vote “Underperform” if you believe CFW will underperform the S&P 500 over the long term. You may vote once every thirty days. Previous Next 0.0 Dividend Strength Dividend YieldCalfrac Well Services does not currently pay a dividend.Dividend GrowthCalfrac Well Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Previous Next 0.0 Company Ownership Insider Buying vs. Insider SellingIn the past three months, Calfrac Well Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Previous Next 0.6 Earnings and Valuation Price to Earnings Ratio vs. the MarketThe P/E ratio of Calfrac Well Services is -0.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.Price to Earnings Ratio vs. SectorThe P/E ratio of Calfrac Well Services is -0.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.Price to Book Value per Share RatioCalfrac Well Services has a P/B Ratio of 0.09. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities. Stock Exchange TSE Industry Independent Oil & Gas Sub-IndustryN/A SectorBasic Materials Current SymbolTSE:CFW Previous Symbol CUSIPN/A CIKN/A Webwww.calfrac.com Phone+1-403-2666000Debt Debt-to-Equity Ratio412.98 Current Ratio2.63 Quick Ratio1.63Price-To-Earnings Trailing P/E RatioN/A Forward P/E RatioN/A P/E GrowthN/A Sales & Book Value Annual SalesC$1.45 billion Price / Sales0.02 Cash FlowC$0.25 per share Price / Cash Flow0.61 Book ValueC$1.65 per share Price / Book0.09Profitability EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)N/A Net IncomeN/A Net MarginsN/A Return on EquityN/A Return on AssetsN/AMiscellaneous EmployeesN/A Outstanding Shares145,171,000Market CapC$22.50 million Next Earnings Date10/29/2020 (Estimated) OptionableNot Optionable C$0.16 -0.01 (-6.06 %) (As of 08/6/2020 09:41 AM ET) Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Frequently Asked Questions How has Calfrac Well Services' stock been impacted by COVID-19 (Coronavirus)? Calfrac Well Services' stock was trading at C$0.38 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CFW stock has decreased by 58.7% and is now trading at C$0.16. View which stocks have been most impacted by Coronavirus. Do Wall Street analysts recommend investors buy shares of Calfrac Well Services? 6 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Calfrac Well Services in the last year. There are currently 5 sell ratings and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of "Sell." View analyst ratings for Calfrac Well Services. When is Calfrac Well Services' next earnings date? Calfrac Well Services is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Thursday, October 29th 2020. View our earnings forecast for Calfrac Well Services. How were Calfrac Well Services' earnings last quarter? Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) posted its earnings results on Thursday, June, 25th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The firm earned $305.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.30 million. View Calfrac Well Services' earnings history. What price target have analysts set for CFW? 6 brokers have issued 1-year target prices for Calfrac Well Services' stock. Their forecasts range from C$0.08 to C$2.25. On average, they expect Calfrac Well Services' stock price to reach C$0.79 in the next twelve months. This suggests a possible upside of 411.6% from the stock's current price. View analysts' price targets for Calfrac Well Services. Has Calfrac Well Services been receiving favorable news coverage? News coverage about CFW stock has been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Calfrac Well Services earned a coverage optimism score of -2.0 on InfoTrie's scale. They also assigned press coverage about the company a news buzz of 0.0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock's share price in the next few days. View the latest news about Calfrac Well Services. Who are some of Calfrac Well Services' key competitors? Some companies that are related to Calfrac Well Services include SDX Energy (SDX), Horizon Oil (HZN), Bahamas Petroleum (BPC), Pieridae Energy (PEA), Central Petroleum (CTP), Petrel Energy (PRL), Trinity Exploration & Production (TRIN), Providence Resources (PVR), Union Jack Oil (UJO), Oryx Petroleum (OXC), JKX Oil and Gas (JKX), Nuenergy Gas (NGY), Tap Oil (TAP), Strategic Oil & Gas (SOG) and TransAtlantic Petroleum (TNP). View all competitors. What other stocks do shareholders of Calfrac Well Services own? Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Calfrac Well Services investors own include CA (CA), Trican Well Service (TCW), BlackRock (BLK), Athabasca Oil (ATH), Endologix (ELGX), Precision Drilling (PD), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), NIC (EGOV), Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (ANW) and Gran Tierra Energy (GTE). Who are Calfrac Well Services' key executives? Calfrac Well Services' management team includes the following people: Mr. Ronald P. Mathison B.Comm (Hon), CA, CBV, CFA, Co-Founder & Independent Chairman (Age 62)Mr. Jose Fernando Aguilar, Pres, CEO & Non-Independent Director (Age 59)Mr. Douglas Robert Ramsay, Co-Founder & Vice Chairman (Age 63)Mr. Michael D. Olinek, Chief Financial OfficerMr. Lindsay Robert Link, Chief Operating Officer What is Calfrac Well Services' stock symbol? Calfrac Well Services trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol "CFW." How do I buy shares of Calfrac Well Services? Shares of CFW and other Canadian stocks can be purchased through online brokerage accounts that support trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Brokers that permit trading on the TSX include Fidelity, Interactive Brokers, PennTrade, and Charles Schwab. What is Calfrac Well Services' stock price today? One share of CFW stock can currently be purchased for approximately C$0.16. 