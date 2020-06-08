S&P 500   3,323.22 (-0.14%)
DOW   27,199.51 (+-0.01%)
QQQ   270.71 (-0.13%)
TSLA   1,485.00 (+0.00%)
BA   173.30 (-0.56%)
TSE:CFWCalfrac Well Services Stock Price, Forecast & News

C$0.16
-0.01 (-6.06 %)
(As of 08/6/2020 09:41 AM ET)
Today's Range
C$0.15
Now: C$0.16
C$0.16
50-Day Range
C$0.11
MA: C$0.16
C$0.24
52-Week Range
C$0.10
Now: C$0.16
C$1.92
Volume387,417 shs
Average Volume657,159 shs
Market CapitalizationC$22.50 million
P/E RatioN/A
Dividend YieldN/A
BetaN/A
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Calfrac Well Services logo

Beat the Market (BTM) Rank

Analyst Opinion: 2.6Community Rank: 1.8Dividend Strength: 0.0Insider Behavior: 0.0Valuation: 0.6 5 -4 -3 -2 -1 -

Overall Beat the Market Rank

1.00 out of 5 stars


Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange TSE
Industry Independent Oil & Gas
Sub-IndustryN/A
SectorBasic Materials
Current SymbolTSE:CFW
Previous Symbol
CUSIPN/A
CIKN/A
Webwww.calfrac.com
Phone+1-403-2666000

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio412.98
Current Ratio2.63
Quick Ratio1.63

Price-To-Earnings

Trailing P/E RatioN/A
Forward P/E RatioN/A
P/E GrowthN/A

Sales & Book Value

Annual SalesC$1.45 billion
Price / Sales0.02
Cash FlowC$0.25 per share
Price / Cash Flow0.61
Book ValueC$1.65 per share
Price / Book0.09

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)N/A
Net IncomeN/A
Net MarginsN/A
Return on EquityN/A
Return on AssetsN/A

Miscellaneous

EmployeesN/A
Outstanding Shares145,171,000
Market CapC$22.50 million
Next Earnings Date10/29/2020 (Estimated)
OptionableNot Optionable
C$0.16
-0.01 (-6.06 %)
(As of 08/6/2020 09:41 AM ET)
Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Frequently Asked Questions

How has Calfrac Well Services' stock been impacted by COVID-19 (Coronavirus)?

Calfrac Well Services' stock was trading at C$0.38 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CFW stock has decreased by 58.7% and is now trading at C$0.16.
Do Wall Street analysts recommend investors buy shares of Calfrac Well Services?

6 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Calfrac Well Services in the last year. There are currently 5 sell ratings and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of "Sell."
When is Calfrac Well Services' next earnings date?

Calfrac Well Services is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Thursday, October 29th 2020.
How were Calfrac Well Services' earnings last quarter?

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) posted its earnings results on Thursday, June, 25th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The firm earned $305.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.30 million.
What price target have analysts set for CFW?

6 brokers have issued 1-year target prices for Calfrac Well Services' stock. Their forecasts range from C$0.08 to C$2.25. On average, they expect Calfrac Well Services' stock price to reach C$0.79 in the next twelve months. This suggests a possible upside of 411.6% from the stock's current price.
Has Calfrac Well Services been receiving favorable news coverage?

News coverage about CFW stock has been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Calfrac Well Services earned a coverage optimism score of -2.0 on InfoTrie's scale. They also assigned press coverage about the company a news buzz of 0.0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock's share price in the next few days.
Who are some of Calfrac Well Services' key competitors?

Some companies that are related to Calfrac Well Services include SDX Energy (SDX), Horizon Oil (HZN), Bahamas Petroleum (BPC), Pieridae Energy (PEA), Central Petroleum (CTP), Petrel Energy (PRL), Trinity Exploration & Production (TRIN), Providence Resources (PVR), Union Jack Oil (UJO), Oryx Petroleum (OXC), JKX Oil and Gas (JKX), Nuenergy Gas (NGY), Tap Oil (TAP), Strategic Oil & Gas (SOG) and TransAtlantic Petroleum (TNP).
What other stocks do shareholders of Calfrac Well Services own?

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Calfrac Well Services investors own include CA (CA), Trican Well Service (TCW), BlackRock (BLK), Athabasca Oil (ATH), Endologix (ELGX), Precision Drilling (PD), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), NIC (EGOV), Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (ANW) and Gran Tierra Energy (GTE).

Who are Calfrac Well Services' key executives?

Calfrac Well Services' management team includes the following people:
  • Mr. Ronald P. Mathison B.Comm (Hon), CA, CBV, CFA, Co-Founder & Independent Chairman (Age 62)
  • Mr. Jose Fernando Aguilar, Pres, CEO & Non-Independent Director (Age 59)
  • Mr. Douglas Robert Ramsay, Co-Founder & Vice Chairman (Age 63)
  • Mr. Michael D. Olinek, Chief Financial Officer
  • Mr. Lindsay Robert Link, Chief Operating Officer

What is Calfrac Well Services' stock symbol?

Calfrac Well Services trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol "CFW."

How do I buy shares of Calfrac Well Services?

Shares of CFW and other Canadian stocks can be purchased through online brokerage accounts that support trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Brokers that permit trading on the TSX include Fidelity, Interactive Brokers, PennTrade, and Charles Schwab.

What is Calfrac Well Services' stock price today?

One share of CFW stock can currently be purchased for approximately C$0.16.

How big of a company is Calfrac Well Services?

Calfrac Well Services has a market capitalization of C$22.50 million and generates C$1.45 billion in revenue each year.

What is Calfrac Well Services' official website?

The official website for Calfrac Well Services is www.calfrac.com.

How can I contact Calfrac Well Services?

Calfrac Well Services' mailing address is 411 8 Ave SW, CALGARY, AB T2P 1E3, Canada. The company can be reached via phone at +1-403-2666000.

This page was last updated on 8/6/2020 by MarketBeat.com Staff
