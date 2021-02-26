QQQ   314.14 (+0.42%)
AAPL   121.26 (+0.22%)
MSFT   232.38 (+1.48%)
FB   257.62 (+1.15%)
GOOGL   2,021.91 (+0.30%)
AMZN   3,092.93 (+1.17%)
TSLA   675.50 (-0.99%)
NVDA   548.58 (+3.06%)
BABA   237.76 (-1.01%)
CGC   32.75 (-1.39%)
GE   12.54 (-1.72%)
MU   91.53 (+3.87%)
NIO   45.78 (-2.20%)
AMD   84.51 (+2.54%)
T   27.89 (-2.58%)
F   11.70 (-0.51%)
ACB   10.52 (-2.77%)
DIS   189.04 (-1.02%)
BA   212.01 (-2.05%)
NFLX   538.85 (-1.44%)
BAC   34.71 (-3.40%)
ADT, Carter's fall; AMC Networks, Etsy rise

Friday, February 26, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Monster Beverage Corp., up $2.39 to $87.74.

The energy drink maker handily beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

LivePerson Inc., up $7.45 to $65.62.

The customer-service technology company reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter earnings.

HP Inc., up 78 cents to $28.97.

The personal computer and printer maker reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results on a boost in demand.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down 14 cents to $26.61.

The price of oil slipped and dragged down energy company stocks.

ADT Inc., down $1.87 to $7.61.

The home security company reported a surprise loss during the fourth quarter and gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

Carter's Inc., down $11.21 to $83.47.

The maker of OshKosh B’gosh overalls reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.

AMC Networks Inc., up $12.52 to $65.59.

The owner AMC, IFC and other cable channels blew away Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Etsy Inc., up $22.69 to $220.27.

The online crafts marketplace gave investors a strong revenue forecast after reporting surprisingly good fourth-quarter financial results.

