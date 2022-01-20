S&P 500   4,482.73 (-1.10%)
DOW   34,715.39 (-0.89%)
QQQ   361.72 (-1.30%)
AAPL   164.51 (-1.03%)
MSFT   301.60 (-0.57%)
FB   316.56 (-0.95%)
GOOGL   2,666.15 (-1.34%)
AMZN   3,033.35 (-2.96%)
TSLA   996.27 (+0.06%)
NVDA   241.50 (-3.66%)
BABA   131.03 (+2.58%)
NIO   29.13 (+1.75%)
AMD   121.89 (-4.97%)
CGC   7.56 (-1.05%)
MU   85.07 (-5.48%)
GE   98.25 (-2.36%)
T   27.02 (-0.95%)
F   21.65 (-3.56%)
DIS   147.62 (-1.66%)
AMC   18.07 (-1.36%)
PFE   54.05 (+0.95%)
ACB   4.75 (-2.26%)
BA   214.19 (-1.33%)
Alcoa, Casper rise; Regions Financial, Clorox fall

Thursday, January 20, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Alcoa Corp., up $1.62 to $61.25.

The bauxite, alumina and aluminum products company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Encompass Health Corp., up 68 cents to $61.90.

The chain of rehabilitation care centers is spinning off its home health and hospice business.

Casper Sleep Inc., up 56 cents to $6.29.

Shareholders at the mattress maker approved a sale to investment group Durational Consumer.

Travelers Companies Inc., up $5.11 to $165.18.

The insurer handily beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

PacWest Bancorp, up 8 cents to $48.21.

The owner of Pacific Western Bank reported strong fourth-quarter earnings.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., up $1.62 to $141.

Activist investor Carl Icahn reportedly took a 4% stake in the food and cosmetics ingredients supplier.

Regions Financial Corp., down $1.23 to $22.42.

The holding company for Regions Bank reported weak fourth-quarter earnings.

Clorox Co., down $5.15 to $175.98.

The bleach maker slipped as investors shifted money from household good makers and other so-called “safe-play” investments.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Regions Financial (RF)2.8$22.42-5.2%3.03%8.43Hold$24.66
Casper Sleep (CSPR)2.1$6.29+9.8%N/A-2.72Hold$7.07
PacWest Bancorp (PACW)2.4$48.21+0.2%2.07%9.74Buy$51.50
Travelers Companies (TRV)2.7$165.18+3.2%2.13%11.59Hold$164.54
International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)2.8$141.00+1.2%2.24%114.63Buy$164.57
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

