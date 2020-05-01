Amazon, Exxon Mobil fall; Clorox, Moderna rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

Amazon.com Inc., down $187.96 to $2,286.04.

The internet retail giant reported disappointing first-quarter profit because of higher costs related to a surge in demand.

Western Digital Corp., down $5.60 to $40.48.

The maker of hard drives reported weak fiscal third-quarter profit and suspended its dividend.

Gilead Sciences Inc., down $4.05 to $79.95.

The biotechnology company warned that the virus pandemic could hurt sales of its drugs and raise its costs.

Clorox Co., up $6.27 to $192.71.

The maker of bleach and other household products raised its profit forecast for the year as sales jumped.

Moderna Inc., up $1.94 to $47.93.

The biotechnology company is partnering with Lonza to develop a novel coronavirus vaccine.

ResMed Inc., up $3.75 to $159.07.

The medical device maker reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results as demand for ventilators surged.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $3.33 to $43.14.

The energy company is slashing its capital spending as a plunge in demand and oil prices pounds its finances.

MasTec Inc., up $1.23 to $37.13.

The utility contractor's first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Amazon.com (AMZN) 1.7 $2,474.00 flat N/A 107.52 Buy $2,440.58 Exxon Mobil (XOM) 3.1 $43.14 -7.2% 8.07% 12.84 Hold $55.23 ResMed (RMD) 2.0 $155.32 flat 1.00% 49.46 Hold $169.50 Clorox (CLX) 2.0 $192.71 +3.4% 2.20% 30.25 Hold $167.00 Gilead Sciences (GILD) 2.2 $79.95 -4.8% 3.40% 18.99 Hold $77.11 Moderna (MRNA) 1.4 $47.93 +4.2% N/A -30.92 Buy $43.10

