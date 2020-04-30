AAPL   293.95 (+2.16%)
MSFT   179.13 (+0.96%)
FB   204.35 (+5.23%)
GOOGL   1,346.37 (+0.31%)
AMZN   2,474.00 (+4.27%)
CGC   16.00 (-6.21%)
NVDA   292.28 (-2.07%)
BABA   202.67 (-1.95%)
MU   47.89 (-3.89%)
GE   6.80 (+3.34%)
TSLA   781.88 (-2.33%)
AMD   52.39 (-2.37%)
T   30.47 (-3.05%)
ACB   0.74 (-1.33%)
F   5.09 (-3.23%)
GILD   84.00 (+1.03%)
NFLX   419.93 (+1.95%)
BAC   24.05 (-2.95%)
DIS   108.15 (-3.65%)
PRI   103.91 (-1.84%)
AAPL   293.95 (+2.16%)
MSFT   179.13 (+0.96%)
FB   204.35 (+5.23%)
GOOGL   1,346.37 (+0.31%)
AMZN   2,474.00 (+4.27%)
CGC   16.00 (-6.21%)
NVDA   292.28 (-2.07%)
BABA   202.67 (-1.95%)
MU   47.89 (-3.89%)
GE   6.80 (+3.34%)
TSLA   781.88 (-2.33%)
AMD   52.39 (-2.37%)
T   30.47 (-3.05%)
ACB   0.74 (-1.33%)
F   5.09 (-3.23%)
GILD   84.00 (+1.03%)
NFLX   419.93 (+1.95%)
BAC   24.05 (-2.95%)
DIS   108.15 (-3.65%)
PRI   103.91 (-1.84%)
AAPL   293.95 (+2.16%)
MSFT   179.13 (+0.96%)
FB   204.35 (+5.23%)
GOOGL   1,346.37 (+0.31%)
AMZN   2,474.00 (+4.27%)
CGC   16.00 (-6.21%)
NVDA   292.28 (-2.07%)
BABA   202.67 (-1.95%)
MU   47.89 (-3.89%)
GE   6.80 (+3.34%)
TSLA   781.88 (-2.33%)
AMD   52.39 (-2.37%)
T   30.47 (-3.05%)
ACB   0.74 (-1.33%)
F   5.09 (-3.23%)
GILD   84.00 (+1.03%)
NFLX   419.93 (+1.95%)
BAC   24.05 (-2.95%)
DIS   108.15 (-3.65%)
PRI   103.91 (-1.84%)
AAPL   293.95 (+2.16%)
MSFT   179.13 (+0.96%)
FB   204.35 (+5.23%)
GOOGL   1,346.37 (+0.31%)
AMZN   2,474.00 (+4.27%)
CGC   16.00 (-6.21%)
NVDA   292.28 (-2.07%)
BABA   202.67 (-1.95%)
MU   47.89 (-3.89%)
GE   6.80 (+3.34%)
TSLA   781.88 (-2.33%)
AMD   52.39 (-2.37%)
T   30.47 (-3.05%)
ACB   0.74 (-1.33%)
F   5.09 (-3.23%)
GILD   84.00 (+1.03%)
NFLX   419.93 (+1.95%)
BAC   24.05 (-2.95%)
DIS   108.15 (-3.65%)
PRI   103.91 (-1.84%)
Log in

Amazon profit falls as pandemic-related costs rise

Posted on Thursday, April 30th, 2020 By Joseph Pisani, AP Retail Writer


A person wearing a mask jogs past an Amazon Go store, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in downtown Seattle. Amazon.com is expected to announce earnings for the first quarter of 2020 at the close of markets Thursday, a report that is expected to be closely watched due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the company. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon's profit fell 29% in the first quarter as its costs for shipping millions of packages to home-bound customers rose. But the online retail behemoth said its sales soared as more people opt to shop online during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said the company will likely spend at least $4 billion during the second quarter in order to speed up delivery times and buy masks and other protection equipment for workers in its warehouses and Whole Foods supermarkets.

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. fell about 5% in after-hours trading Thursday following the release of the earnings report.

The Seattle-based company reported net income of $2.54 billion in the first quarter, compared with $3.56 billion a year ago. Earnings per share came to $5.01, below the $6.23 analysts expected, according to FactSet.

Revenue rose 26% to $75.5 billion, beating expectations of $73.7 billion.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyBeat the Market™ RankCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Amazon.com (AMZN)1.5$2,474.00+4.3%N/A107.52Buy$2,440.58
Whole Foods Market (WFM)0.7$0.00-100.0%N/AN/AN/A

20 Stocks to Sell Now

Most people know that brokerage rankings are overstated because of pressure from publicly-traded companies. No investor relations person wants to see "hold" and "sell" ratings issued for their stock. In reality, a "buy" rating really means "hold." "Hold" ratings really mean "sell" and "sell" ratings mean get out while you still can.

If Wall Street's top analysts are consistently giving "hold" and "sell" ratings to a stock, you know there's a serious problem. We've compiled a list of the companies that Wall Street's top equities research analysts are consistently giving "hold" and "sell" ratings too. If you own one of these stocks, consider getting out while there's still time.

This slide show lists the 20 companies that have the lowest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "20 Stocks to Sell Now".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.