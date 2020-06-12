American Airlines, Perspecta rise; PVH, Lululemon fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

Adobe Inc., up $18.87 to $406.54

The software maker reported strong digital media revenue growth and beat Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter profit forecasts.

PVH Corp., down $3.11 to $49.61

The owner of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands reported a surprisingly big fiscal first-quarter loss.

Lululemon Athletica Inc., down $11.76 to $296.36

The athletic apparel maker reported weak fiscal first-quarter profits and revenue.

Perspecta Inc., up $4.12 to $25.18

Investment firm Jana Partners disclosed a 5.9% stake in the information technology company.

American Airlines Group Inc., up $2.36 to $16.74

The airline said that an increase in passenger bookings during May show an improvement in demand.

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., up $3.24 to $39.41

The sporting goods retailer is reinstating its dividend and expects all of its stores to be open by the end of June.

Centene Corp., up $1.68 to $61.94

The managed healthcare company raised its full-year profit forecast.

E-Trade Financial Corp., up $1.70 to $47.68

The online brokerage reported a surge in daily trading activity in May.

