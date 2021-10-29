Apple, Amazon fall; US Steel, Newell rise

Friday, October 29, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Apple Inc., down $2.76 to $149.81.

The iPhone maker's fiscal fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts as supply shortages made it difficult to meet demand.

Amazon.com Inc., down $74.16 to $3,372.41

Higher costs and supply chain problems crimped the internet retail giant's third-quarter financial results and its revenue forecast.

Starbucks Corp., down $7.13 to $106.07.

The coffee chain's fiscal fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Western Digital Corp., down $4.99 to $52.29.

The maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers gave investors a weak profit and revenue forecast.

United States Steel Corp., up $3.01 to $26.39.

The steel maker reported strong third-quarter financial results and raised its dividend.

W.W. Grainger Inc., up $32.35 to $463.11.

The seller of building maintenance supplies beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Newell Brands Inc., up $1.12 to $22.89.

The maker of Rubbermaid and other consumer products reported solid third-quarter financial results.

AbbVie Inc., up $5 to $114.67.

The drugmaker raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong third-quarter financial results.

Before you consider W.W. Grainger, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and W.W. Grainger wasn't on the list.

While W.W. Grainger currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article