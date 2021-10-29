S&P 500   4,605.38 (+0.19%)
DOW   35,819.56 (+0.25%)
QQQ   386.54 (+0.60%)
AAPL   149.67 (-1.90%)
MSFT   331.85 (+2.31%)
FB   323.20 (+1.98%)
GOOGL   2,960.92 (+1.51%)
TSLA   1,119.70 (+3.96%)
AMZN   3,371.32 (-2.18%)
NVDA   255.70 (+2.52%)
BABA   164.86 (-2.90%)
NIO   39.35 (-3.53%)
CGC   12.64 (-2.69%)
GE   104.87 (-0.37%)
AMD   120.08 (-0.89%)
MU   69.10 (-0.69%)
T   25.26 (-1.14%)
F   17.13 (+1.60%)
ACB   6.65 (-3.34%)
DIS   169.07 (-0.36%)
PFE   43.82 (+1.48%)
AMC   35.37 (+0.40%)
BA   207.00 (-0.41%)
Apple, Amazon fall; US Steel, Newell rise

Friday, October 29, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Apple Inc., down $2.76 to $149.81.

The iPhone maker's fiscal fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts as supply shortages made it difficult to meet demand.

Amazon.com Inc., down $74.16 to $3,372.41

Higher costs and supply chain problems crimped the internet retail giant's third-quarter financial results and its revenue forecast.

Starbucks Corp., down $7.13 to $106.07.

The coffee chain's fiscal fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Western Digital Corp., down $4.99 to $52.29.

The maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers gave investors a weak profit and revenue forecast.

United States Steel Corp., up $3.01 to $26.39.

The steel maker reported strong third-quarter financial results and raised its dividend.

W.W. Grainger Inc., up $32.35 to $463.11.

The seller of building maintenance supplies beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Newell Brands Inc., up $1.12 to $22.89.

The maker of Rubbermaid and other consumer products reported solid third-quarter financial results.

AbbVie Inc., up $5 to $114.67.

The drugmaker raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong third-quarter financial results.

