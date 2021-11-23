S&P 500   4,690.70 (+0.17%)
DOW   35,813.80 (+0.55%)
QQQ   396.84 (-0.62%)
AAPL   161.41 (+0.24%)
MSFT   337.10 (-0.80%)
FB   336.81 (-1.23%)
GOOGL   2,912.30 (-0.47%)
AMZN   3,575.01 (+0.07%)
TSLA   1,106.41 (-4.36%)
NVDA   316.77 (-0.87%)
BABA   133.77 (-2.09%)
NIO   42.01 (+1.25%)
CGC   11.63 (-0.17%)
AMD   149.92 (-1.70%)
GE   102.08 (+1.03%)
MU   85.20 (+1.60%)
T   24.75 (+0.20%)
F   20.19 (-1.42%)
DIS   150.95 (-2.08%)
ACB   6.63 (-1.04%)
AMC   39.19 (-4.97%)
PFE   51.08 (-0.23%)
BA   208.80 (-0.52%)
Best Buy, Medtronic fall; Dollar Tree, Dycom rise

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Best Buy Co., down $16.99 to $121.01.

The consumer electronic chain's gross profit margins tightened during the third quarter.

Dycom Industries Inc., up $16.41 to $99.91.

The provider of specialty contracting services reported strong third-quarter profit and revenue.

Dollar Tree Inc., up $12.15 to $144.71.

The discount retailer gave investors an encouraging third-quarter earnings report and financial forecasts.

J.M. Smucker Co., up $7.19 to $133.63.

The food maker's fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

Burlington Stores Inc., up $22.55 to $285.55.

The discount retailer's third-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Valero Energy Corp., up $1.90 to $72.55.

Energy companies gained ground on rising oil and gasoline prices.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., down $5.92 to $41.12.

The teen clothing retailer faces supply chain problems and higher costs.

Medtronic Plc., down $3.51 to $113.38.

The medical device company's fiscal second-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Best Buy (BBY)2.9$121.27-12.1%2.31%12.37Buy$129.93
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)2.2$41.15-12.5%N/A9.66Hold$43.77
Valero Energy (VLO)3.4$72.55+2.7%5.40%-66.56Buy$87.83
J. M. Smucker (SJM)2.7$133.06+5.2%2.98%18.71Hold$130.33
Dollar Tree (DLTR)2.3$144.73+9.2%N/A22.79Hold$117.86
Dycom Industries (DY)2.0$99.95+19.7%N/A64.90Buy$91.20
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

