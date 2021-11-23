Best Buy, Medtronic fall; Dollar Tree, Dycom rise

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Best Buy Co., down $16.99 to $121.01.

The consumer electronic chain's gross profit margins tightened during the third quarter.

Dycom Industries Inc., up $16.41 to $99.91.

The provider of specialty contracting services reported strong third-quarter profit and revenue.

Dollar Tree Inc., up $12.15 to $144.71.

The discount retailer gave investors an encouraging third-quarter earnings report and financial forecasts.

J.M. Smucker Co., up $7.19 to $133.63.

The food maker's fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

Burlington Stores Inc., up $22.55 to $285.55.

The discount retailer's third-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Valero Energy Corp., up $1.90 to $72.55.

Energy companies gained ground on rising oil and gasoline prices.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., down $5.92 to $41.12.

The teen clothing retailer faces supply chain problems and higher costs.

Medtronic Plc., down $3.51 to $113.38.

The medical device company's fiscal second-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

