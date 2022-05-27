Big Lots, American Eagle fall; Dell, Ulta Beauty rise

Friday, May 27, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Gap Inc., up 48 cents to $11.60.

The clothing chain gave investors a mixed financial report, with solid revenue during the first quarter but a slashed profit forecast for the year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc., down 93 cents to $13.09.

The clothing retailer reported weak first-quarter earnings and revenue.

Ulta Beauty Inc., up $47.12 to $425.08.

The cosmetics retailer raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong first-quarter financial results.

Dell Technologies Inc., up $5.65 to $49.58.

The computer and technology services provider reported strong first-quarter profits and revenue.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., up $2.16 to $10.77.

The restaurant chain beat Wall Street's first-quarter financial forecasts.

Big Lots Inc. down $3.71 to $26.94.

The discount retailer reported a surprise first-quarter loss and disappointing revenue.

Workday Inc. down $9.36 to $158.79.

The maker of human resource software reported disappointing first-quarter earnings.

Zscaler Inc., up $17.87 to $160.

The cloud-based information security provider raised its financial forecasts for the year.

Before you consider Ulta Beauty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ulta Beauty wasn't on the list.

While Ulta Beauty currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article