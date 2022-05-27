×
S&P 500   4,158.24 (+2.47%)
DOW   33,212.96 (+1.76%)
QQQ   309.10 (+3.26%)
AAPL   149.64 (+4.08%)
MSFT   273.24 (+2.76%)
FB   195.13 (+1.83%)
GOOGL   2,246.33 (+4.20%)
AMZN   2,302.93 (+3.66%)
TSLA   759.63 (+7.33%)
NVDA   188.11 (+5.38%)
BABA   93.41 (-1.13%)
NIO   16.57 (+3.37%)
AMD   102.26 (+3.55%)
CGC   4.88 (-12.07%)
MU   73.32 (+3.85%)
T   21.29 (-0.14%)
GE   78.76 (+2.27%)
F   13.63 (+3.89%)
DIS   109.32 (+3.51%)
AMC   14.43 (+17.99%)
PFE   53.91 (-0.15%)
PYPL   85.21 (+5.96%)
NFLX   195.19 (+1.98%)
Big Lots, American Eagle fall; Dell, Ulta Beauty rise

Friday, May 27, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Gap Inc., up 48 cents to $11.60.

The clothing chain gave investors a mixed financial report, with solid revenue during the first quarter but a slashed profit forecast for the year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc., down 93 cents to $13.09.

The clothing retailer reported weak first-quarter earnings and revenue.

Ulta Beauty Inc., up $47.12 to $425.08.

The cosmetics retailer raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong first-quarter financial results.

Dell Technologies Inc., up $5.65 to $49.58.

The computer and technology services provider reported strong first-quarter profits and revenue.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., up $2.16 to $10.77.

The restaurant chain beat Wall Street's first-quarter financial forecasts.

Big Lots Inc. down $3.71 to $26.94.

The discount retailer reported a surprise first-quarter loss and disappointing revenue.

Workday Inc. down $9.36 to $158.79.

The maker of human resource software reported disappointing first-quarter earnings.

Zscaler Inc., up $17.87 to $160.

The cloud-based information security provider raised its financial forecasts for the year.

