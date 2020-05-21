AAPL   318.03 (+0.37%)
MSFT   183.47 (+0.02%)
FB   234.76 (+1.46%)
GOOGL   1,409.18 (+0.17%)
AMZN   2,438.53 (-0.34%)
NVDA   360.65 (+2.75%)
BABA   200.43 (-5.53%)
MU   44.82 (-0.88%)
GE   6.36 (-1.85%)
TSLA   828.99 (+0.17%)
AMD   55.07 (+0.77%)
T   29.88 (+0.37%)
F   5.64 (+0.18%)
GILD   73.14 (-0.49%)
NFLX   430.91 (-0.86%)
BAC   22.65 (-1.09%)
BA   137.11 (-1.36%)
BJ's, AstraZeneca rise; Hormel Foods, Medtronic fall

Posted on Thursday, May 21st, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

Synopsys Inc., up $3.02 to $168.49.

The maker of software used to test microchips gave investors a solid profit forecast after a surprisingly good second quarter.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., down $8.65 to $138.19.

The maker of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games gave investors a weak profit forecast for its fiscal year.

Medtronic Plc., down $2.67 to $95.41.

The medical device company reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

Apollo Investment Corp., up 82 cents to $9.96.

The investment company reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter financial results.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., up $6.28 to $35.25.

The wholesale membership warehouse beat Wall Street's first-quarter profit forecasts on a surge in shoppers.

AstraZeneca Plc., up $1.50 to $55.28.

The drug developer received more than $1 billion from the U.S. to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

Hormel Foods Corp., down $1.98 to $46.01.

The maker of Spam and Dinty Moore stew fell short of Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter profit forecasts.

L Brands Inc., up $2.23 to $14.45.

The company remains committed to separating from its Victoria’s Secret and PINK chains.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyBeat the Market™ RankCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Medtronic (MDT)2.8$94.25-1.2%2.29%23.92Buy$115.93
Synopsys (SNPS)1.4$170.82+1.4%N/A55.64Buy$178.91
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO)1.5$140.29+1.5%N/A39.63Buy$140.15
Hormel Foods (HRL)2.1$46.72+1.5%1.99%25.81Hold$42.44
Apollo Investment (AINV)2.3$9.42-5.4%19.11%10.35Hold$11.30

