BJ's, AstraZeneca rise; Hormel Foods, Medtronic fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

Synopsys Inc., up $3.02 to $168.49.

The maker of software used to test microchips gave investors a solid profit forecast after a surprisingly good second quarter.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., down $8.65 to $138.19.

The maker of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games gave investors a weak profit forecast for its fiscal year.

Medtronic Plc., down $2.67 to $95.41.

The medical device company reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

Apollo Investment Corp., up 82 cents to $9.96.

The investment company reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter financial results.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., up $6.28 to $35.25.

The wholesale membership warehouse beat Wall Street's first-quarter profit forecasts on a surge in shoppers.

AstraZeneca Plc., up $1.50 to $55.28.

The drug developer received more than $1 billion from the U.S. to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

Hormel Foods Corp., down $1.98 to $46.01.

The maker of Spam and Dinty Moore stew fell short of Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter profit forecasts.

L Brands Inc., up $2.23 to $14.45.

The company remains committed to separating from its Victoria’s Secret and PINK chains.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Medtronic (MDT) 2.8 $94.25 -1.2% 2.29% 23.92 Buy $115.93 Synopsys (SNPS) 1.4 $170.82 +1.4% N/A 55.64 Buy $178.91 TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO) 1.5 $140.29 +1.5% N/A 39.63 Buy $140.15 Hormel Foods (HRL) 2.1 $46.72 +1.5% 1.99% 25.81 Hold $42.44 Apollo Investment (AINV) 2.3 $9.42 -5.4% 19.11% 10.35 Hold $11.30

12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

The markets are off to a strong start this year and major markets are trading at near all-time highs. The Dow is hovering around 30,000 and the S&P 500 is trading near 3,300. S&P 500 stocks are trading at nearly 25 times their annual earnings, well above historical norms.



At the same time, interest rates are near all-time lows. 10-year Treasuries are yielding just 1.8% and collectively S&P 500 stocks are yielding under 2%. Some investors think that it's too challenging to find safe and affordable securities that pay 4%, 5%, and even 6% yields.



Searching for yield isn't easy in an environment where high asset prices have driven down dividend yields, but there are a few meaningful options to find yield. With interest rates slowly beginning to rise, investors have found dividend stocks slightly less attractive. This has created a small group of cheap dividend stocks to buy, many of which have yields twice as large as the 10-year Treasury.



Let's review some of the best cheap dividend stocks in the market today in this slideshow.

View the "12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today".