Cardinal Health, Etsy fall; Kellogg, Sally Beauty rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Fastly Inc., down $15.75 to $42.31
The cloud software developer gave investors a weak earnings forecast and said its chief financial officer is leaving.
Etsy Inc., down $26.89 to $157.68
The online crafts marketplace expects growth to slow significantly.
Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., up $4.06 to $24.32.
The beauty supplies company handily beat analysts' fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Cardinal Health Inc., down $4.29 to $56.54.
The healthcare company reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue.
Wayfair Inc., up $15.16 to $286.13.
The online home goods retailer blew away Wall Street's first-quarter profit forecasts.
Builders FirstSource Inc., up $2.94 to $52.
The construction materials supplier raised its revenue forecast for the year on strong demand for single family homes and renovations.
Kellogg Co., up $4.46 to $67.53.
The maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts and Eggo waffles reported solid first-quarter financial results.
Papa John’s International Inc., up $6.89 to $100.89.
The pizza chain’s first-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.
