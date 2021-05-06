Cardinal Health, Etsy fall; Kellogg, Sally Beauty rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Fastly Inc., down $15.75 to $42.31

The cloud software developer gave investors a weak earnings forecast and said its chief financial officer is leaving.

Etsy Inc., down $26.89 to $157.68

The online crafts marketplace expects growth to slow significantly.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., up $4.06 to $24.32.

The beauty supplies company handily beat analysts' fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Cardinal Health Inc., down $4.29 to $56.54.

The healthcare company reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue.

Wayfair Inc., up $15.16 to $286.13.

The online home goods retailer blew away Wall Street's first-quarter profit forecasts.

Builders FirstSource Inc., up $2.94 to $52.

The construction materials supplier raised its revenue forecast for the year on strong demand for single family homes and renovations.

Kellogg Co., up $4.46 to $67.53.

The maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts and Eggo waffles reported solid first-quarter financial results.

Papa John’s International Inc., up $6.89 to $100.89.

The pizza chain’s first-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Etsy (ETSY) 1.7 $157.68 -14.6% N/A 87.60 Buy $204.71 Sally Beauty (SBH) 1.4 $24.32 +20.0% N/A 24.82 Hold $12.60 Wayfair (W) 1.5 $286.13 +5.6% N/A -40.99 Hold $297.50 Cardinal Health (CAH) 2.6 $56.54 -7.1% 3.43% 17.08 Buy $62.50 Fastly (FSLY) 1.7 $42.31 -27.1% N/A -66.11 Hold $78.69

There are people who will say the day of set it and forget it retirement accounts are over. But it’s a narrative we’ve heard before. The truth is the formula for saving for and enjoying a comfortable retirement, like the formula for weight loss, hasn’t really changed. A lot depends on whether an individual has the discipline to see it through.Dividend stocks remain one of the core elements of a retirement portfolio. As individuals near retirement the ability to reinvest dividends allows for a greater total return. And once individuals need to live off their portfolio, the dividends provide a source of income without having to tap their principal.However, not all dividend stocks are the same and many investors get sucked in by the allure of a high-yield dividend stock. But what you’re really looking for are companies with a history of increasing its dividend. The ability to increase a dividend over time illustrates that the company has a business model that can hold up regardless of how the broader economy is performing.In this special presentation, we’ll highlight seven stocks that individuals can buy today to capture a stable, recurring dividend.