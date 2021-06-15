Cracker Barrel, Sage Therapeutics fall; Ocugen, FedEx rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

FedEx Corp., up $6.31 to $299.30.

The package delivery company raised its quarterly dividend.

Spirit Airlines Inc., down 1 cent to $33.99.

The airline gave investors an encouraging update on its operations and finances.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., down $2.86 to $150.51.

The restaurant operator announced a private offering of senior notes to institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc., up $2.62 to $195.25.

The financial services company declared a special cash dividend of $3 per share.

Ocugen Inc., up 13 cents to $6.26.

The biotechnology company picked Jubilant HolisterStier for its U.S. manufacturing partner for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

Cytokinetics Inc., up 43 cents to $22.28.

The biotechnology company said it expects to ask for regulatory approval of a potential heart failure drug in the second half of 2021.

Sage Therapeutics Inc., down $14.06 to $58.80.

Investors were disappointed with the biotechnology company's study results for a potential depression treatment.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, down $1.74 to $25.09.

The real estate company agreed to sell it portfolio of office properties to Brookfield Asset Management.

