CrowdStrike, Zscaler rise; Splunk, AMC Entertainment fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:
Splunk Inc., down $47.88 to $158.03.
The software maker reported a surprise third-quarter loss and gave investors a weak revenue forecast.
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., up $19.35 to $161.19.
The cloud-based security company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Zscaler Inc., up $38.82 to $185.61.
The information security provider reported a surge in revenue that helped it beat analysts' financial forecasts.
XPO Logistics Inc., up $6.39 to $116.40.
The trucking company plans to spin off its logistics segment into a separate company.
PVH Corp., up $4.85 to $88.14.
The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands handily beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit forecasts.
Waddell & Reed Financial Inc., up $8.58 to $25.59.
The investment adviser and mutual fund company is being bought by Macquarie Group for about $1.7 billion.
Okta Inc., up $12.14 to $242.35.
The maker of software for secure website access reported a surprising third-quarter profit.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., down 69 cents to $3.63.
The movie theater chain filed plans to sell up to 200 million shares of stock.
