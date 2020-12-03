CrowdStrike, Zscaler rise; Splunk, AMC Entertainment fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

Splunk Inc., down $47.88 to $158.03.

The software maker reported a surprise third-quarter loss and gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., up $19.35 to $161.19.

The cloud-based security company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Zscaler Inc., up $38.82 to $185.61.

The information security provider reported a surge in revenue that helped it beat analysts' financial forecasts.

XPO Logistics Inc., up $6.39 to $116.40.

The trucking company plans to spin off its logistics segment into a separate company.

PVH Corp., up $4.85 to $88.14.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands handily beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit forecasts.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc., up $8.58 to $25.59.

The investment adviser and mutual fund company is being bought by Macquarie Group for about $1.7 billion.

Okta Inc., up $12.14 to $242.35.

The maker of software for secure website access reported a surprising third-quarter profit.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., down 69 cents to $3.63.

The movie theater chain filed plans to sell up to 200 million shares of stock.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target CrowdStrike (CRWD) 1.3 $161.19 +13.6% N/A -298.49 Buy $138.74 Splunk (SPLK) 2.0 $158.03 -23.3% N/A -38.45 Buy $232.82 PVH (PVH) 1.5 $88.14 +5.8% N/A -6.21 Buy $74.27 Zscaler (ZS) 1.1 $185.61 +26.4% N/A -208.55 Buy $133.74 Okta (OKTA) 1.4 $242.35 +5.3% N/A -127.55 Buy $210.47 XPO Logistics (XPO) 1.9 $116.40 +5.8% N/A 141.95 Buy $112.05 AMC Entertainment (AMC) 1.3 $3.63 -16.0% 0.83% -0.10 Hold $5.41 Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) 1.3 $25.59 +50.4% 3.91% 18.41 Sell $14.00