Deere, Buckle rise; Enterprise Financial, Marathon Oil fall

S&P 500   3,397.16 (+0.34%)
DOW   27,930.33 (+0.69%)
QQQ   282.13 (+0.79%)
AAPL   497.48 (+5.15%)
MSFT   213.02 (-0.73%)
FB   267.17 (-0.68%)
GOOGL   1,575.48 (-0.05%)
AMZN   3,284.72 (-0.38%)
NVDA   507.34 (+4.47%)
CGC   16.02 (-1.72%)
BABA   265.80 (+3.04%)
TSLA   2,049.98 (+2.41%)
MU   42.66 (-0.77%)
GE   6.31 (+0.64%)
AMD   83.80 (+1.24%)
T   29.74 (+0.24%)
F   6.67 (-2.49%)
ACB   9.41 (-1.98%)
GILD   66.50 (+0.68%)
NFLX   492.31 (-1.12%)
DIS   127.60 (-0.41%)
BAC   24.99 (-0.44%)
BA   167.50 (-1.23%)
S&P 500   3,397.16 (+0.34%)
DOW   27,930.33 (+0.69%)
QQQ   282.13 (+0.79%)
AAPL   497.48 (+5.15%)
MSFT   213.02 (-0.73%)
FB   267.17 (-0.68%)
GOOGL   1,575.48 (-0.05%)
AMZN   3,284.72 (-0.38%)
NVDA   507.34 (+4.47%)
CGC   16.02 (-1.72%)
BABA   265.80 (+3.04%)
TSLA   2,049.98 (+2.41%)
MU   42.66 (-0.77%)
GE   6.31 (+0.64%)
AMD   83.80 (+1.24%)
T   29.74 (+0.24%)
F   6.67 (-2.49%)
ACB   9.41 (-1.98%)
GILD   66.50 (+0.68%)
NFLX   492.31 (-1.12%)
DIS   127.60 (-0.41%)
BAC   24.99 (-0.44%)
BA   167.50 (-1.23%)
S&P 500   3,397.16 (+0.34%)
DOW   27,930.33 (+0.69%)
QQQ   282.13 (+0.79%)
AAPL   497.48 (+5.15%)
MSFT   213.02 (-0.73%)
FB   267.17 (-0.68%)
GOOGL   1,575.48 (-0.05%)
AMZN   3,284.72 (-0.38%)
NVDA   507.34 (+4.47%)
CGC   16.02 (-1.72%)
BABA   265.80 (+3.04%)
TSLA   2,049.98 (+2.41%)
MU   42.66 (-0.77%)
GE   6.31 (+0.64%)
AMD   83.80 (+1.24%)
T   29.74 (+0.24%)
F   6.67 (-2.49%)
ACB   9.41 (-1.98%)
GILD   66.50 (+0.68%)
NFLX   492.31 (-1.12%)
DIS   127.60 (-0.41%)
BAC   24.99 (-0.44%)
BA   167.50 (-1.23%)
S&P 500   3,397.16 (+0.34%)
DOW   27,930.33 (+0.69%)
QQQ   282.13 (+0.79%)
AAPL   497.48 (+5.15%)
MSFT   213.02 (-0.73%)
FB   267.17 (-0.68%)
GOOGL   1,575.48 (-0.05%)
AMZN   3,284.72 (-0.38%)
NVDA   507.34 (+4.47%)
CGC   16.02 (-1.72%)
BABA   265.80 (+3.04%)
TSLA   2,049.98 (+2.41%)
MU   42.66 (-0.77%)
GE   6.31 (+0.64%)
AMD   83.80 (+1.24%)
T   29.74 (+0.24%)
F   6.67 (-2.49%)
ACB   9.41 (-1.98%)
GILD   66.50 (+0.68%)
NFLX   492.31 (-1.12%)
DIS   127.60 (-0.41%)
BAC   24.99 (-0.44%)
BA   167.50 (-1.23%)
Log in

Deere, Buckle rise; Enterprise Financial, Marathon Oil fall

Posted on Friday, August 21st, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:

BioNTech SE, up $6.75 to $73.02.

The biotechnology company and partner Pfizer said their potential coronavirus vaccine is on track for regulatory review in October.

Deere & Co., up $8.40 to $199.50.

The tractor and backhoe maker blew away Wall Street's fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Buckle Inc., up $3.08 to $19.45.

The teen clothing retailer beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit forecasts and said most of its stores are open.

Foot Locker Inc., up 38 cents to $27.57.

The shoe store beat investors' second-quarter profit forecasts and reinstated its dividend.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp., down 99 cents to $29.64.

The bank is being bought by Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings.

Ross Stores Inc., down 24 cents to $87.22.

The discount retailer reported a surprising second-quarter profit and beat analysts' revenue forecasts.

Marathon Oil Corp., down 24 cents to $5.27.

The energy company and its competitors were were pulled lower by falling oil prices.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., up $3.85 to $62.65.

The drug developer is discussing supply deals internationally for its potential COVID-19 vaccine, according to media reports.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyBeat the Market™ RankCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Pfizer (PFE)2.7$38.88+0.4%3.91%15.43Hold$38.86
Deere & Company (DE)1.9$199.80+4.6%1.52%22.65Buy$187.98
Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)2.7$29.66-3.2%2.43%9.24Buy$36.00
Marathon Oil (MRO)1.8$5.27-4.4%N/A-6.35Hold$8.55
Foot Locker (FL)2.7$27.57+1.4%5.80%13.00Hold$33.37
Ross Stores (ROST)1.7$87.22-0.3%N/A33.81Buy$108.88
BioNTech (BNTX)1.1$73.02+10.2%N/A-64.62Buy$68.80
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market’s Historic Sell-Off

Technology stocks are among the most volatile in the market. The allure of big gains comes with the risk of sharp downturns. When the market is trending upwards, these stocks have a tendency to lead the way. Conversely, when the market is selling off, tech stocks post some of the largest losses. And in the coronavirus crash tech stocks took their usual beating.

But an interesting dynamic is happening. As stocks are trying to stage a comeback, many tech stocks are being left behind. Many of the leading tech stocks trade on the NASDAQ exchange. However, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and S&P 500 posted gains on March 25, the NASDAQ stayed down.

And that’s an opportunity for investors who know where to look. We’ve put together this presentation to give you ten technology stocks that look to be solid bets no matter which way the market moves. Some of the stocks you’ll see are companies that have a business model that is perfectly suited for today’s social distancing environment.

View the "10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market’s Historic Sell-Off".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.