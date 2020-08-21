Deere, Buckle rise; Enterprise Financial, Marathon Oil fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:
BioNTech SE, up $6.75 to $73.02.
The biotechnology company and partner Pfizer said their potential coronavirus vaccine is on track for regulatory review in October.
Deere & Co., up $8.40 to $199.50.
The tractor and backhoe maker blew away Wall Street's fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Buckle Inc., up $3.08 to $19.45.
The teen clothing retailer beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit forecasts and said most of its stores are open.
Foot Locker Inc., up 38 cents to $27.57.
The shoe store beat investors' second-quarter profit forecasts and reinstated its dividend.
Enterprise Financial Services Corp., down 99 cents to $29.64.
The bank is being bought by Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings.
Ross Stores Inc., down 24 cents to $87.22.
The discount retailer reported a surprising second-quarter profit and beat analysts' revenue forecasts.
Marathon Oil Corp., down 24 cents to $5.27.
The energy company and its competitors were were pulled lower by falling oil prices.
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., up $3.85 to $62.65.
The drug developer is discussing supply deals internationally for its potential COVID-19 vaccine, according to media reports.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market’s Historic Sell-Off
Technology stocks are among the most volatile in the market. The allure of big gains comes with the risk of sharp downturns. When the market is trending upwards, these stocks have a tendency to lead the way. Conversely, when the market is selling off, tech stocks post some of the largest losses. And in the coronavirus crash tech stocks took their usual beating.
But an interesting dynamic is happening. As stocks are trying to stage a comeback, many tech stocks are being left behind. Many of the leading tech stocks trade on the NASDAQ exchange. However, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and S&P 500 posted gains on March 25, the NASDAQ stayed down.
And that’s an opportunity for investors who know where to look. We’ve put together this presentation to give you ten technology stocks that look to be solid bets no matter which way the market moves. Some of the stocks you’ll see are companies that have a business model that is perfectly suited for today’s social distancing environment.
View the "10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market’s Historic Sell-Off".