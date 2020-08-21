Deere, Buckle rise; Enterprise Financial, Marathon Oil fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:

BioNTech SE, up $6.75 to $73.02.

The biotechnology company and partner Pfizer said their potential coronavirus vaccine is on track for regulatory review in October.

Deere & Co., up $8.40 to $199.50.

The tractor and backhoe maker blew away Wall Street's fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Buckle Inc., up $3.08 to $19.45.

The teen clothing retailer beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit forecasts and said most of its stores are open.

Foot Locker Inc., up 38 cents to $27.57.

The shoe store beat investors' second-quarter profit forecasts and reinstated its dividend.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp., down 99 cents to $29.64.

The bank is being bought by Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings.

Ross Stores Inc., down 24 cents to $87.22.

The discount retailer reported a surprising second-quarter profit and beat analysts' revenue forecasts.

Marathon Oil Corp., down 24 cents to $5.27.

The energy company and its competitors were were pulled lower by falling oil prices.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., up $3.85 to $62.65.

The drug developer is discussing supply deals internationally for its potential COVID-19 vaccine, according to media reports.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Pfizer (PFE) 2.7 $38.88 +0.4% 3.91% 15.43 Hold $38.86 Deere & Company (DE) 1.9 $199.80 +4.6% 1.52% 22.65 Buy $187.98 Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) 2.7 $29.66 -3.2% 2.43% 9.24 Buy $36.00 Marathon Oil (MRO) 1.8 $5.27 -4.4% N/A -6.35 Hold $8.55 Foot Locker (FL) 2.7 $27.57 +1.4% 5.80% 13.00 Hold $33.37 Ross Stores (ROST) 1.7 $87.22 -0.3% N/A 33.81 Buy $108.88 BioNTech (BNTX) 1.1 $73.02 +10.2% N/A -64.62 Buy $68.80