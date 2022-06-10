×
S&P 500   3,900.86 (-2.91%)
DOW   31,392.79 (-2.73%)
QQQ   288.84 (-3.53%)
AAPL   137.13 (-3.86%)
MSFT   252.99 (-4.46%)
META   175.57 (-4.58%)
GOOGL   2,223.23 (-3.20%)
AMZN   109.65 (-5.60%)
TSLA   696.69 (-3.12%)
NVDA   169.74 (-5.95%)
NIO   18.14 (-3.61%)
BABA   109.84 (-0.05%)
AMD   94.82 (-4.03%)
MU   62.62 (-5.15%)
CGC   3.65 (-5.19%)
T   20.69 (-0.91%)
GE   71.23 (-4.75%)
F   12.75 (-3.99%)
DIS   99.40 (-3.78%)
AMC   12.43 (-2.74%)
PFE   49.97 (-3.50%)
PYPL   79.30 (-5.72%)
NFLX   182.94 (-5.10%)
DocuSign, Stitch Fix fall; Newmont, Kellogg rise

Friday, June 10, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

DocuSign Inc., down $21.43 to $65.93.

The provider of electronic signature technology reported weak first-quarter earnings.

Microsoft Corp., down $11.80 to $252.99.

Big technology companies with lofty stock values fell amid a broad selloff in the markets.

Stitch Fix Inc., down $1.44 to $6.34.

The online clothing styling service reported a bigger fiscal third-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.

Illumina Inc., down $20.28 to $204.19.

The genetic testing company said its chief financial officer is resigning.

Kellogg Co., up 92 cents to $69.58.

Consumer goods companies that are viewed as less-risky investments held up better than the rest of the market.

Devon Energy Corp., down $2.52 to $74.06.

Energy company stocks slipped along with falling oil prices.

Newmont Corp., up $2.27 to $66.85 The gold miner gained ground as precious metal prices edged higher.

MGM Resorts International, down $2.54 to $31.78.

The Las Vegas powerhouse is selling its Gold Strike casino near Memphis to Cherokee Nation Entertainment for $450 million.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
DocuSign (DOCU)
2.4839 of 5 stars		$65.93-24.5%N/A-188.37Hold$169.60
Stitch Fix (SFIX)
2.4129 of 5 stars		$6.34-18.5%N/A-21.86Hold$14.58
Devon Energy (DVN)
2.8698 of 5 stars		$74.06-4.9%5.40%13.89Buy$68.06
MGM Resorts International (MGM)
3.3533 of 5 stars		$31.78-7.4%0.03%10.32Buy$53.79
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

