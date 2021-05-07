Expedia, Roku rise; Beyond Meat, Planet Fitness fall

Friday, May 7, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Cigna Corp., up $4.25 to $261.18.

The health insurer beat Wall Street's first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Expedia Group Inc., up $8.64 to $173.46.

The online travel company's first-quarter loss wasn't as severe as analysts expected.

Monster Beverage Corp., down $3.77 to $91.25.

The energy drink maker's first-quarter profit fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Microchip Technology Inc., up $3.24 to $149.75.

The chipmaker gave investors a solid revenue forecast after reporting strong first-quarter financial results.

Beyond Meat Inc., down $8.32 to $110.73.

The plant-based meat company’s first-quarter loss was much bigger than Wall Street expected.

Square Inc., up $9.39 to $233.35.

The mobile payments services provider handily beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Planet Fitness Inc., down $3.44 to $77.14.

The fitness center operator’s first-quarter profit and sales fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Roku Inc., up $32.82 to $317.

The video streaming company reported a surprisingly big first-quarter profit on strong sales.

