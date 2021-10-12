QQQ   355.84 (-0.71%)
AAPL   139.60 (-2.25%)
MSFT   292.23 (-0.68%)
FB   322.58 (-0.88%)
GOOGL   2,721.45 (-2.05%)
TSLA   803.64 (+1.48%)
AMZN   3,239.42 (-0.21%)
NVDA   205.28 (-0.81%)
BABA   163.00 (-0.58%)
NIO   35.51 (-0.36%)
CGC   13.13 (+0.61%)
GE   102.72 (-1.31%)
AMD   104.94 (+0.25%)
MU   66.26 (-4.28%)
T   25.43 (-2.31%)
F   15.64 (+3.64%)
ACB   7.03 (+0.29%)
DIS   173.13 (-0.22%)
PFE   41.85 (-0.50%)
BA   223.57 (-1.27%)
AMC   36.82 (-1.15%)
Fastenal, Valvoline rise; Signet, Columbia Banking fall

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) —

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Fastenal Co., up $1.60 to $53.83.

The maker of industrial and construction fasteners reported solid third-quarter financial results.

Valvoline Inc., up $2.94 to $34.75.

The automotive and industrial lubricants maker is considering selling its retail services and global products businesses.

Columbia Banking System Inc., down $5.59 to $33.68.

Regional bank Umpqua Holdings is buying the bank holding company.

Matson Inc., up $6.90 to $89.57.

The container ship line gave investors an encouraging financial update.

General Motors Co., up 87 cents to $58.96.

LG Electronics has reached a deal to reimburse the automaker for the cost of recalling Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to the risk of battery fires.

Franklin Resources Inc., down $1.05 to $28.89.

Investors were disappointed by the investment manager's latest update on assets under management.

Signet Jewelers Ltd., down 43 cents to $81.62.

The jewelry retailer is buying Diamonds Direct USA.

A.O. Smith Corp., down 70 cents to $63.46.

The maker of water heaters and boilers increased its quarterly dividend.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Fastenal (FAST)2.4$53.67+2.8%2.09%35.54Hold$53.00
General Motors (GM)2.8$58.96+1.5%N/A6.82Buy$69.40
Franklin Resources (BEN)2.9$28.89-3.5%3.88%11.94Hold$26.63
Matson (MATX)2.5$89.57+8.3%1.34%9.64Hold$70.00
Columbia Banking System (COLB)2.4$34.10-13.8%3.28%11.56Hold$44.25
Valvoline (VVV)2.3$34.75+9.2%1.44%17.12Buy$32.33
Signet Jewelers (SIG)2.5$81.62-0.5%0.88%8.19Hold$91.00
A. O. Smith (AOS)2.8$63.46-1.1%1.64%23.33Hold$67.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

