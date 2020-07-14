S&P 500   3,197.52 (+1.34%)
DOW   26,642.59 (+2.13%)
QQQ   260.37 (+0.71%)
AAPL   388.23 (+1.65%)
MSFT   208.35 (+0.62%)
FB   239.73 (+0.31%)
GOOGL   1,520.86 (+0.57%)
AMZN   3,084.00 (-0.64%)
NVDA   415.08 (+3.23%)
CGC   17.38 (+0.46%)
BABA   248.58 (-1.23%)
MU   49.71 (+0.51%)
GE   6.88 (+2.69%)
TSLA   1,516.80 (+1.32%)
AMD   54.72 (+2.11%)
ACB   11.75 (-2.73%)
F   6.36 (+4.78%)
GILD   77.19 (+0.67%)
DIS   118.66 (+2.08%)
NFLX   524.88 (-0.12%)
BAC   24.14 (-0.21%)
S&P 500   3,197.52 (+1.34%)
DOW   26,642.59 (+2.13%)
QQQ   260.37 (+0.71%)
AAPL   388.23 (+1.65%)
MSFT   208.35 (+0.62%)
FB   239.73 (+0.31%)
GOOGL   1,520.86 (+0.57%)
AMZN   3,084.00 (-0.64%)
NVDA   415.08 (+3.23%)
CGC   17.38 (+0.46%)
BABA   248.58 (-1.23%)
MU   49.71 (+0.51%)
GE   6.88 (+2.69%)
TSLA   1,516.80 (+1.32%)
AMD   54.72 (+2.11%)
ACB   11.75 (-2.73%)
F   6.36 (+4.78%)
GILD   77.19 (+0.67%)
DIS   118.66 (+2.08%)
NFLX   524.88 (-0.12%)
BAC   24.14 (-0.21%)
S&P 500   3,197.52 (+1.34%)
DOW   26,642.59 (+2.13%)
QQQ   260.37 (+0.71%)
AAPL   388.23 (+1.65%)
MSFT   208.35 (+0.62%)
FB   239.73 (+0.31%)
GOOGL   1,520.86 (+0.57%)
AMZN   3,084.00 (-0.64%)
NVDA   415.08 (+3.23%)
CGC   17.38 (+0.46%)
BABA   248.58 (-1.23%)
MU   49.71 (+0.51%)
GE   6.88 (+2.69%)
TSLA   1,516.80 (+1.32%)
AMD   54.72 (+2.11%)
ACB   11.75 (-2.73%)
F   6.36 (+4.78%)
GILD   77.19 (+0.67%)
DIS   118.66 (+2.08%)
NFLX   524.88 (-0.12%)
BAC   24.14 (-0.21%)
S&P 500   3,197.52 (+1.34%)
DOW   26,642.59 (+2.13%)
QQQ   260.37 (+0.71%)
AAPL   388.23 (+1.65%)
MSFT   208.35 (+0.62%)
FB   239.73 (+0.31%)
GOOGL   1,520.86 (+0.57%)
AMZN   3,084.00 (-0.64%)
NVDA   415.08 (+3.23%)
CGC   17.38 (+0.46%)
BABA   248.58 (-1.23%)
MU   49.71 (+0.51%)
GE   6.88 (+2.69%)
TSLA   1,516.80 (+1.32%)
AMD   54.72 (+2.11%)
ACB   11.75 (-2.73%)
F   6.36 (+4.78%)
GILD   77.19 (+0.67%)
DIS   118.66 (+2.08%)
NFLX   524.88 (-0.12%)
BAC   24.14 (-0.21%)
Log in

Ford Motor, Xylem rise; Mohawk Industries, Wells Fargo fall

Posted on Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

Xylem Inc., up $5.99 to $73.33.

The supplier of technology for water treatment plants gave investors an encouraging revenue update and announced two contracts.

Ford Motor Co., up 30 cents to $6.36.

The carmaker relaunched its Bronco SUV brand after a 20-year absence.

Mohawk Industries Inc., down $2.39 to $74.21.

The flooring products company is being investigated for allegedly fabricating revenues.

Wells Fargo & Co., down $1.16 to $24.25.

The nation's biggest mortgage lender reported a far larger second-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up 56 cents to $98.21.

The bank reported its highest quarterly revenue ever during the second quarter and beat analysts' profit forecasts.

Delta Air Lines Inc., down 71 cents to $26.11.

The airline reported a massive second-quarter loss and said recovery from the economic slump will take years.

First Republic Bank, up $1.96 to $108.72.

The bank's second-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.

Carnival Corp., down 24 cents to $15.04.

Cruise line operators suffered as a resurgence in coronavirus cases threatens the travel industry's recovery.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyBeat the Market™ RankCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)2.9$24.25-4.6%8.41%8.57Hold$36.07
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)3.4$98.21+0.6%3.67%11.10Buy$111.99
Delta Air Lines (DAL)2.8$26.11-2.6%N/A4.84Hold$52.33
Ford Motor (F)2.3$6.36+4.8%N/A-8.26Hold$7.82
Xylem (XYL)2.1$73.33+8.9%1.42%36.85Hold$68.08
Mohawk Industries (MHK)2.3$74.21-3.1%N/A7.30Hold$106.47
Carnival (CCL)2.4$15.04-1.6%13.30%-3.74Hold$21.89
First Republic Bank (FRC)1.7$108.72+1.8%0.74%21.15Hold$111.25

The Next 5 Retailers on the Edge of Bankruptcy

Through no fault of theirs, the novel coronavirus has put some retailers on the edge of bankruptcy. And as you’ve seen, many have fallen over that edge including iconic names like Nieman Marcus, J.C. Penney and J.Crew.

In fact, according to the American Bankruptcy Institute, there were 560 commercial Chapter 11 filings in April. That was a 26% increase over last year. And executive director, Amy Quakenboss, suggests that there are more to come.

“As financial challenges continue to escalate amid this crisis,” observes Quakenboss, “bankruptcy is sure to offer a financial safe harbor from the economic storm.”

With no revenue walking through the door, many retailers are seeing a semblance of revenue from e-commerce sales. But for some retailers, the shutdown is more impactful because they didn’t have a strong e-commerce structure. That means that they rely more than others on brick-and-mortar sales.

The real question now is will there really be the pent-up demand that some analysts still swear is just waiting to be unleashed. It may indeed exist. Time will tell. But time is not a commodity many of these retailers have. And we’ve identified five retailers for which the clock is not in their favor.

View the "The Next 5 Retailers on the Edge of Bankruptcy".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.