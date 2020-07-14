Ford Motor, Xylem rise; Mohawk Industries, Wells Fargo fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

Xylem Inc., up $5.99 to $73.33.

The supplier of technology for water treatment plants gave investors an encouraging revenue update and announced two contracts.

Ford Motor Co., up 30 cents to $6.36.

The carmaker relaunched its Bronco SUV brand after a 20-year absence.

Mohawk Industries Inc., down $2.39 to $74.21.

The flooring products company is being investigated for allegedly fabricating revenues.

Wells Fargo & Co., down $1.16 to $24.25.

The nation's biggest mortgage lender reported a far larger second-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up 56 cents to $98.21.

The bank reported its highest quarterly revenue ever during the second quarter and beat analysts' profit forecasts.

Delta Air Lines Inc., down 71 cents to $26.11.

The airline reported a massive second-quarter loss and said recovery from the economic slump will take years.

First Republic Bank, up $1.96 to $108.72.

The bank's second-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.

Carnival Corp., down 24 cents to $15.04.

Cruise line operators suffered as a resurgence in coronavirus cases threatens the travel industry's recovery.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) 2.9 $24.25 -4.6% 8.41% 8.57 Hold $36.07 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 3.4 $98.21 +0.6% 3.67% 11.10 Buy $111.99 Delta Air Lines (DAL) 2.8 $26.11 -2.6% N/A 4.84 Hold $52.33 Ford Motor (F) 2.3 $6.36 +4.8% N/A -8.26 Hold $7.82 Xylem (XYL) 2.1 $73.33 +8.9% 1.42% 36.85 Hold $68.08 Mohawk Industries (MHK) 2.3 $74.21 -3.1% N/A 7.30 Hold $106.47 Carnival (CCL) 2.4 $15.04 -1.6% 13.30% -3.74 Hold $21.89 First Republic Bank (FRC) 1.7 $108.72 +1.8% 0.74% 21.15 Hold $111.25