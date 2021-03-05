S&P 500   3,841.94 (+1.95%)
DOW   31,496.30 (+1.85%)
QQQ   308.63 (+1.49%)
AAPL   121.34 (+1.01%)
MSFT   231.60 (+2.15%)
FB   264.40 (+2.62%)
GOOGL   2,095.12 (+3.01%)
TSLA   593.12 (-4.56%)
AMZN   2,998.52 (+0.70%)
NVDA   498.95 (+0.84%)
BABA   233.89 (+1.47%)
CGC   31.09 (+0.26%)
GE   13.60 (+0.22%)
MU   88.87 (+5.38%)
NIO   38.11 (-2.98%)
AMD   78.47 (+0.93%)
T   29.62 (+2.42%)
F   12.27 (+2.85%)
ACB   9.60 (-2.24%)
DIS   189.99 (+1.04%)
BA   223.22 (-0.66%)
NFLX   515.95 (+0.91%)
BAC   36.93 (+1.18%)
Gap, NXP rise; SmileDirectClub, Norwegian Cruise Line fall

Friday, March 5, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

SmileDirectClub Inc., down 51 cents to $10.09.

The Nashville-based maker of teeth aligners expects to make less profit this quarter versus the fourth quarter of last year.

NXP Semiconductors NV, up $13.62 to $180.90.

The Dutch semiconductor company raised its dividend 50% and announced a stock repurchase program.

CoStar Group Inc., up $40.23 to $798.69.

The real estate data provider withdrew its bid to buy CoreLogic, citing a recent increase in interest rates that could impact mortgage refinancing.

Costco Wholesale Corp., down $1.72 to $317.32.

The retailer's earnings missed forecasts as the company paid out higher wage premiums to employees during the pandemic.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., down $4.05 to $28.85.

The cruise line operator announced a stock offering of more than 47 million shares.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., down $3.01 to $27.29.

Company chairman Chamath Palihapitiya sold his remaining personal stake of 6.2 million shares in the company this week.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up $2.22 to $60.93.

Energy companies benefited from another increase in the price of crude oil.

Gap Inc., up $1.93 to $27.31.

The clothing chain reported far better earnings than Wall Street analysts were expecting.

