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GE Vernova Just Sent a Mixed AI Signal to Investors

Nathan Reiff
Written by Nathan Reiff | Reviewed by Clare Titus
July 23, 2026
GE Vernova logo on a building exterior, with a wind turbine and solar panels visible nearby.

Key Points

  • GE Vernova shares fell almost 9% after its July 22 earnings report despite strong revenue growth and record orders and backlog.
  • The company missed EPS expectations and faces widening wind segment losses and tariff-related cost increases of up to $200 million in 2026.
  • Most analysts remain bullish on GEV, with 25 of 30 ratings as Buys, though some investors may prefer diversified AI energy ETFs to reduce risk.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

GE Vernova NYSE: GEV, the energy firm formed after General Electric's split in 2024, is a bellwether of sorts for the AI industry given the company's significant efforts in the data center space.

GE Vernova Today

GE Vernova Inc. stock logo
GEVGEV 90-day performance
GE Vernova
$1,037.36 +52.33 (+5.31%)
As of 02:30 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$530.16
$1,195.94
Dividend Yield
0.19%
P/E Ratio
30.15
Price Target
$1,117.19
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As such, investors have been anticipating Vernova's Q2 2026 earnings in order to gain insight into the status of AI electricity demand at a time in which AI stocks as a group have experienced a startling sell-off.

With the release of Vernova's earnings report on July 22, investors may be reassured that demand for AI electricity services remains strong.

Despite several earnings highlights, a miss on earnings per share (EPS), a struggling wind business, and tariff headwinds may have contributed to GEV stock plunging almost 9% the day following the report.

The question for investors: buy the dip on Vernova's AI-energy upside, or chase rivals with stronger recent momentum?

A Closer Look at Vernova's Q2 2026 Earnings

To begin with the strongest points of Vernova's latest earnings report, orders and backlog both grew substantially (to $24.2 billion and $176 billion, respectively). This fueled almost 22% year over year (YOY) gains to revenue and a top-line beat by about $325 million over analyst expectations. Gas power—a business tied to AI use—saw 20 gigawatts (GW) of new orders during the quarter. Vernova remains in high demand with production slots sold several years in advance in this area.

$2.7 billion in data center orders was another highlight, as business in the AI space continues to accelerate rapidly and drive adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 10.5%. Q2 free cash flow was $5.1 billion, another high point. Looking ahead, management raised full-year 2026 guidance for revenue by $1 billion over last year, to a range of $45.5 billion to $46.5 billion.

Despite these strengths, a number of misses and weak points drew investor attention immediately following the report. First, EPS of $2.47 came in 70 cents below predictions, despite growing by almost 33% YOY. Wind energy segment losses widened, prompting the company to announce that it expects to lose $400 million on this troubled segment over the course of the full year. Add to this anticipated cost increases of $100 million to $200 million for 2026 due to global tariffs, and Vernova continues to face numerous uphill financial battles in the second half of the year.

How Does Vernova Stack Up to AI Energy Peers?

The big question for Vernova investors at this point is not whether the company can generate significant demand—it is whether it has the capacity to handle an enormous backlog and whether than demand will sustain. In expanding its capacity to meet current demand, Vernova is assuming that general AI energy needs will remain highly elevated for the foreseeable future. While this appears likely to be the case, it's nevertheless a risky assumption.

It's also important for investors to consider what it is that Vernova provides, and how that compares to other players in the AI energy space. The company has developed a niche thanks to its gas turbines, but it also provides grid equipment, transformers, and similar infrastructure products. This distinguishes it from other companies that may focus more on power generation through nuclear sources or natural gas. Vernova may have the advantage in a situation in which power prices are particularly volatile.

GE Vernova Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$1,099.12
7.80% Upside
Moderate Buy
Based on 30 Analyst Ratings
Current Price$1,019.54
High Forecast$1,450.00
Average Forecast$1,099.12
Low Forecast$580.00
GE Vernova Stock Forecast Details

While Vernova's latest earnings report did not meet expectations that many investors had for the company's capacity to generate profits, it fundamentally remains a strong beneficiary of AI demand. This could be why 25 out of 30 analyst ratings for GEV shares are Buys and why Wall Street expects another 10% in upside potential even after a strong 45% rally so far in 2026 (even accounting for the post-earnings dip).

At the same time, cautious investors may feel more confident with a broader approach to the industry in order to mitigate the risk of Vernova being unable to handle its massive backlog. A growing number of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide access to the AI energy space, including the Defiance AI & Power Infrastructure ETF NASDAQ: AIPO, which has GEV shares in its top position at almost 10% of the portfolio. Taking this approach may require expanding an investment strategy outside of just the AI energy industry, however, to include a broader swath of companies involved in the AI industry.

Should You Invest $1,000 in GE Vernova Right Now?

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

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Nathan Reiff
About The Author

Nathan Reiff

Contributing Author

Learn More about Nathan Reiff
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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
GE Vernova (GEV)
4.1121 of 5 stars		$1,032.524.8%0.19%30.06Moderate Buy$1,102.19
Defiance AI and Power Infrastructure ETF (AIPO)N/A$30.440.5%N/AN/AModerate Buy$30.44
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