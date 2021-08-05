Hanesbrands, Wynn Resorts rise; Roku, Etsy fall

Thursday, August 5, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Roku Inc., down $16.84 to $403.48.

The video streaming company fell short of Wall Street forecasts for active accounts and streaming hours during the second quarter.

Etsy Inc., down $19.69 to $182.41.

The online crafts marketplace gave investors a weak sales outlook for the third quarter.

Cardinal Health Inc., down $8.41 to $50.57.

The prescription drug distributor's fiscal fourth-quarter profit fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $21.52 to $602.47.

The biopharmaceutical company handily beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $7.59 to $98.69.

The casino operator's second-quarter loss was milder than Wall Street expected.

Booking Holdings Inc., up $122.07 to $2,207.71

The online travel service reported strong second-quarter bookings and revenue.

Hanesbrands Inc., up $1.16 to $19.51.

The underwear, T-shirt and sock maker reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Fastly Inc., down $4.61 to $39.93.

The cloud software developer gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Should you invest $1,000 in Wynn Resorts right now?

Before you consider Wynn Resorts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wynn Resorts wasn't on the list.

While Wynn Resorts currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)2.5$602.47+3.7%N/A17.05Buy$661.29
Etsy (ETSY)2.4$182.41-9.7%N/A51.67Buy$223.86
Hanesbrands (HBI)2.7$19.51+6.3%3.08%-20.54Buy$21.43
Booking (BKNG)2.5$2,207.71+5.9%N/A129.11Buy$2,470.35
Roku (ROKU)2.4$403.48-4.0%N/A524.01Buy$441.00
Fastly (FSLY)2.7$39.93-10.4%N/A-33.27Hold$72.83
Cardinal Health (CAH)2.9$50.57-14.3%3.88%12.97Buy$60.91
Wynn Resorts (WYNN)2.0$98.68+8.3%N/A-5.44Hold$112.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.