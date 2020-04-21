IBM, HCA Healthcare fall; Beyond Meat, Laboratory Corp. rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

International Business Machines Corp., down $3.65 to $116.76.

The technology company pulled its financial forecasts for the year.

The J.M. Smucker Co., down $4.26 to $117.36.

The maker of Jif peanut butter and Smucker's jelly lifted its financial forecasts for the year because of rising demand.

Beyond Meat Inc., up $5.84 to $84.96.

Starbucks will reportedly include the plant-based meat producer's patties on a lunch menu it's launching in China.

Credit Acceptance Corp., down $40.71 to $254.

The auto finance company's first-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts as payments and the number of borrowers decline.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc., down 16 cents to $8.34.

The clothing retailer named a new chief financial officer to replace Bob Madore, who's leaving the company.

Dover Corp., down $1.46 to $84.51.

The Downer's Grove, Illinois-based maker of gasoline pumps and other products beat Wall Street's first-quarter forecasts.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, up $2.57 to $148.18.

The clinical laboratory's at-home test kit for COVID-19 received a special use approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

HCA Healthcare Inc., down $4.96 to $105.47.

The healthcare services company withdrew its financial forecasts for the year and suspended its dividend.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target IBM (IBM) $116.76 -3.0% 5.55% 11.05 Hold $136.14 Credit Acceptance (CACC) $254.00 -13.8% N/A 7.33 Sell $322.80 Beyond Meat (BYND) $84.96 +7.4% N/A -74.53 Hold $88.20 Dover (DOV) $84.51 -1.7% 2.32% 18.29 Buy $101.13 J M Smucker (SJM) $117.36 -3.5% 3.00% 21.42 Hold $114.00 American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) $8.34 -1.9% 6.59% 7.45 Hold $14.75

