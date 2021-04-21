Intuitive Surgical, Tenet rise; Netflix, NextEra Energy fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Netflix Inc., down $40.67 to $508.90.

The streaming video service reported weak subscriber growth during its first quarter.

Intuitive Surgical Inc., up $80.27 to $891.38.

The surgical instruments maker handily beat Wall Street's first-quarter profit forecasts.

ASML Holding NV, up $38.55 to $655.49.

The chipmaking equipment supplier reported strong first-quarter profit and revenue.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp., up $5.61 to $95.24.

The medical device maker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast after reporting solid first-quarter results.

Tenet Healthcare Corp., up $2.51 to $54.53.

The hospital operator's first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

NextEra Energy Inc., down $2.56 to $77.97.

The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. reported disappointing first-quarter revenue.

Welbilt Inc., up $6.95 to $22.58.

The maker of ovens and freezers for restaurants is being bought by Elgin, Illinois-based Middleby in an all-stock deal worth $4.3 billion.

Inter Parfums Inc., up $5.35 to $75.31.

The perfume maker raised its profit forecast after reporting good first-quarter results.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Netflix (NFLX) 1.9 $507.55 -7.6% N/A 81.86 Buy $587.45 Inter Parfums (IPAR) 1.6 $75.13 +7.4% 1.33% 75.13 Hold $62.50 Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) 1.7 $890.00 +9.7% N/A 101.37 Hold $750.94 ASML (ASML) 1.7 $655.22 +6.2% 0.36% 73.29 Buy $580.50 Tenet Healthcare (THC) 1.0 $54.45 +4.7% N/A -418.85 Buy $44.29 Edwards Lifesciences (EW) 1.6 $95.25 +6.3% N/A 76.20 Buy $91.16

If you’re an investor that likes to go with the “hot hand,” then they don’t get much hotter than Cathie Wood. The founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management delivered returns of over 100% in all five of her firm’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in 2020.The names of her funds showcase some of the hottest emerging growth trends in the market: financial technology (fintech), genomic revolution, innovation, autonomous technology/robotics, and next generation internet.As you would expect, these funds contain some of the hottest growth stocks from the past year. And in the aftermath of the tech selloff, Wood is not backing away. In fact, she’s doubling down on her strategy. It might not be exactly a matter of being greedy while others are fearful; perhaps more like being prepared while others are distracted.But the other thing about Wood’s selections is that many of them are not obscure names. These are companies that were among the hottest names in 2020. Wood simply believes that they still have room to run. And that’s one reason you should consider making them a part of your portfolio.In this special presentation, we’re giving you just seven of the stocks that Cathie Wood is buying or has bought recently. We’ve attempted to pick out at least one stock from each of the ARK ETFs. As with any investment decision, it’s important that you perform your own research before making a decision.