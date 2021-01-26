S&P 500   3,849.62 (-0.15%)
DOW   30,937.04 (-0.07%)
QQQ   328.59 (+0.15%)
AAPL   143.16 (+0.17%)
MSFT   232.33 (+1.22%)
FB   282.05 (+1.45%)
GOOGL   1,907.95 (+0.72%)
AMZN   3,326.13 (+0.98%)
TSLA   883.09 (+0.26%)
NVDA   537.41 (-1.60%)
BABA   265.92 (+1.74%)
CGC   35.52 (+7.93%)
GE   11.29 (+2.73%)
MU   79.51 (-2.18%)
AMD   94.71 (+0.62%)
NIO   60.31 (+0.53%)
T   29.75 (+2.20%)
F   11.19 (-0.89%)
ACB   10.67 (+5.02%)
BA   202.06 (-0.64%)
DIS   169.56 (-1.36%)
NFLX   561.93 (+0.92%)
GILD   66.70 (-2.14%)
Microsoft keeps chugging as pandemic continues

Tuesday, January 26, 2021 | The Associated Press

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — As the pandemic raged through the U.S., Microsoft's business continued chugging ahead and beat Wall Street expectations for the last three months of 2020, powered by ongoing demand for its workplace software and cloud computing services as people worked from home.

The company on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $15.5 billion, up 33% from the same period last year.

In a statement Tuesday, CEO Satya Nadella called it “the dawn of a second wave of digital transformation sweeping every company and every industry.”

Net income of $2.03 per share beat Wall Street expectations.

The software maker posted revenue of $43.1 billion in the October-December period, up 17% from last year and also beating forecasts.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting Microsoft to earn $1.64 per share on revenue of $40.2 billion for the fiscal quarter ending in December.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Microsoft (MSFT)2.5$232.33+1.2%0.96%37.53Buy$239.02
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


