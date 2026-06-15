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Oil Could Dip, But These 3 Energy Stocks Still Look Built to Win

Chris Markoch
Written by Chris Markoch | Reviewed by Clare Titus
June 15, 2026

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Should You Invest $1,000 in EOG Resources Right Now?

Before you consider EOG Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EOG Resources wasn't on the list.

While EOG Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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Chris Markoch
About The Author

Chris Markoch

Associate Editor & Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
EOG Resources (EOG)
4.4205 of 5 stars		$133.62-2.2%3.05%13.15Moderate Buy$156.32
Williams Companies (WMB)
4.0156 of 5 stars		$71.80-0.4%2.92%31.64Buy$82.40
Chord Energy (CHRD)
3.88 of 5 stars		$128.44-5.1%4.05%N/AModerate Buy$157.54
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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