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Orbiting Capital: Lawmakers Buy SpaceX Ahead of Index Inclusion

Jeffrey Neal Johnson
Written by Jeffrey Neal Johnson | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
July 7, 2026

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Should You Invest $1,000 in SpaceX Right Now?

Before you consider SpaceX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SpaceX wasn't on the list.

While SpaceX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
SpaceX (SPCX)N/A$152.54-4.9%N/AN/AModerate Buy$214.43
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