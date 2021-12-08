PagerDuty, Raytheon rise; Stitch Fix, Vera Bradley fall

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Raytheon Technologies Corp., up $1.49 to $86.50.

The aerospace and defense company's board of directors approved a $6 billion stock buyback plan.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc., up $6.17 to $192.22.

The tool company is selling most of its security assets to Securitas for $3.2 billion in cash.

PagerDuty Inc., up $3.76 to $37.25

The software developer's third-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Stitch Fix Inc., down $5.97 to $19.

The online clothing styling service gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc., up $2.86 to $35.96.

The owner of Dave & Buster’s, a chain of restaurants and arcades, beat analysts' third-quarter profit forecasts.

Campbell Soup Co., up 71 cents to $41.83.

The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice reported strong fiscal first-quarter profit.

Casey’s General Stores Inc., down $13.86 to $187.36.

The convenience store chain reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Vera Bradley Inc., down $1.90 to $8.21.

The handbag and accessories company’s third-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

