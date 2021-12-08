S&P 500   4,701.21 (+0.31%)
DOW   35,754.75 (+0.10%)
QQQ   399.61 (+0.45%)
AAPL   175.08 (+2.28%)
MSFT   334.97 (+0.01%)
FB   330.56 (+2.40%)
GOOGL   2,963.73 (+0.62%)
AMZN   3,523.16 (+0.00%)
TSLA   1,068.96 (+1.64%)
NVDA   318.26 (-1.85%)
BABA   125.08 (-0.37%)
NIO   35.05 (+5.83%)
CGC   10.94 (+2.82%)
AMD   145.24 (+0.27%)
GE   98.28 (+0.75%)
MU   86.02 (+0.22%)
T   23.17 (+0.39%)
F   19.81 (-0.75%)
DIS   153.34 (+1.68%)
PFE   51.40 (-0.62%)
AMC   32.35 (+4.22%)
ACB   6.57 (+2.98%)
BA   211.03 (+1.05%)
PagerDuty, Raytheon rise; Stitch Fix, Vera Bradley fall

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Raytheon Technologies Corp., up $1.49 to $86.50.

The aerospace and defense company's board of directors approved a $6 billion stock buyback plan.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc., up $6.17 to $192.22.

The tool company is selling most of its security assets to Securitas for $3.2 billion in cash.

PagerDuty Inc., up $3.76 to $37.25

The software developer's third-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Stitch Fix Inc., down $5.97 to $19.

The online clothing styling service gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc., up $2.86 to $35.96.

The owner of Dave & Buster’s, a chain of restaurants and arcades, beat analysts' third-quarter profit forecasts.

Campbell Soup Co., up 71 cents to $41.83.

The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice reported strong fiscal first-quarter profit.

Casey’s General Stores Inc., down $13.86 to $187.36.

The convenience store chain reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Vera Bradley Inc., down $1.90 to $8.21.

The handbag and accessories company’s third-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Stitch Fix (SFIX)2.5$19.00-23.9%N/A-189.98Hold$36.16
Vera Bradley (VRA)3.0$8.21-18.8%N/A11.90Hold$12.00
Campbell Soup (CPB)2.3$41.83+1.7%3.54%12.71Hold$45.00
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)3.1$192.22+3.3%1.64%17.12Buy$215.00
