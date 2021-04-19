Peloton, Tesla fall; Harley-Davidson, GameStop rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Sterling Bancorp, up 79 cents to $24.62.
Webster Financial is buying the regional bank in an all-stock deal.
Herman Miller Inc., down $3.84 to $40.46.
The furniture maker is buying Knoll for $1.8 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
GameStop Corp., up $9.68 to $164.37.
The video game retailer said George Sherman will resign as CEO by July 31.
Peloton Interactive Inc., down $8.46 to $107.75.
Safety regulators issued a warning about the fitness equipment company's treadmills after one child died and others were injured.
Tesla Inc., down $25.15 to $714.63.
A fatal car crash in Texas reportedly involved one of the electric vehicle maker's models.
Clean Energy Fuels Corp., up 70 cents to $11.84.
The provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets signed a deal with Amazon.
Harley-Davidson Inc., up $3.91 to $44.29.
The motorcycle maker's first-quarter profit beat analysts' forecasts.
Haemonetics Corp., down $42.29 to $74.68.
CSL Plasma is not renewing its supply deal with the provider blood management systems.
Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?7 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy For a Comfortable Retirement
There are people who will say the day of set it and forget it retirement accounts are over. But it’s a narrative we’ve heard before. The truth is the formula for saving for and enjoying a comfortable retirement, like the formula for weight loss, hasn’t really changed. A lot depends on whether an individual has the discipline to see it through.
Dividend stocks remain one of the core elements of a retirement portfolio. As individuals near retirement the ability to reinvest dividends allows for a greater total return. And once individuals need to live off their portfolio, the dividends provide a source of income without having to tap their principal.
However, not all dividend stocks are the same and many investors get sucked in by the allure of a high-yield dividend stock. But what you’re really looking for are companies with a history of increasing its dividend. The ability to increase a dividend over time illustrates that the company has a business model that can hold up regardless of how the broader economy is performing.
In this special presentation, we’ll highlight seven stocks that individuals can buy today to capture a stable, recurring dividend.
View the "7 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy For a Comfortable Retirement"
.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist