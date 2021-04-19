Peloton, Tesla fall; Harley-Davidson, GameStop rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Sterling Bancorp, up 79 cents to $24.62.

Webster Financial is buying the regional bank in an all-stock deal.

Herman Miller Inc., down $3.84 to $40.46.

The furniture maker is buying Knoll for $1.8 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

GameStop Corp., up $9.68 to $164.37.

The video game retailer said George Sherman will resign as CEO by July 31.

Peloton Interactive Inc., down $8.46 to $107.75.

Safety regulators issued a warning about the fitness equipment company's treadmills after one child died and others were injured.

Tesla Inc., down $25.15 to $714.63.

A fatal car crash in Texas reportedly involved one of the electric vehicle maker's models.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp., up 70 cents to $11.84.

The provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets signed a deal with Amazon.

Harley-Davidson Inc., up $3.91 to $44.29.

The motorcycle maker's first-quarter profit beat analysts' forecasts.

Haemonetics Corp., down $42.29 to $74.68.

CSL Plasma is not renewing its supply deal with the provider blood management systems.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Harley-Davidson (HOG) 2.3 $44.31 +9.7% 1.35% 61.54 Buy $39.29 Sterling Bancorp (STL) 2.1 $24.60 +3.2% 1.14% 19.52 Buy $22.00 Tesla (TSLA) 1.4 $713.20 -3.6% N/A 1,432.13 Hold $370.59 Haemonetics (HAE) 2.2 $74.80 -36.1% N/A 36.14 Buy $138.00 Herman Miller (MLHR) 1.4 $40.40 -8.8% 1.86% -202.00 Buy $45.00 Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) 1.2 $11.92 +7.0% N/A 70.12 Buy $17.50 Peloton Interactive (PTON) 2.2 $107.74 -7.3% N/A 1,539.14 Buy $148.71

