Protagonist, Schlumberger fall; Invesco, Thermo Fisher rise

Friday, September 17, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Invesco Ltd., up $1.36 to $26.25.

The investment management company is reportedly in talks on a potential deal with State Street's asset-management business.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., up $36.36 to $596.80.

The maker of scientific instruments and laboratory supplies gave investors an encouraging business update.

Lincoln National Corp., up 96 cents to $67.54.

The insurance and retirement business announced a reinsurance deal that will generate about $1.2 billion of capital.

Diamondback Energy Inc., up $2.55 to $82.62.

The oil and gas company announced a $2 billion stock buyback plan.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., down $28.60 to $17.53.

The biotechnology company's development program for drug candidate rusfertide was put on hold by the Food and Drug Administration.

Schlumberger NV, down 55 cents to $28.31.

Slumping oil prices weighed down the oilfield service company's stock, along with other energy companies.

Enbridge Inc., down 41 cents to $39.65.

Minnesota regulators ordered the oil and gas pipeline to pay more than $3 million for allegedly violating a state environmental law.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., up 53 cents to $25.59.

The cruise line operator gave investors an encouraging update on bookings for its Oceania Cruises business.

Before you consider Protagonist Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Protagonist Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article