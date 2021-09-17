Protagonist, Schlumberger fall; Invesco, Thermo Fisher rise

Friday, September 17, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Invesco Ltd., up $1.36 to $26.25.

The investment management company is reportedly in talks on a potential deal with State Street's asset-management business.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., up $36.36 to $596.80.

The maker of scientific instruments and laboratory supplies gave investors an encouraging business update.

Lincoln National Corp., up 96 cents to $67.54.

The insurance and retirement business announced a reinsurance deal that will generate about $1.2 billion of capital.

Diamondback Energy Inc., up $2.55 to $82.62.

The oil and gas company announced a $2 billion stock buyback plan.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., down $28.60 to $17.53.

The biotechnology company's development program for drug candidate rusfertide was put on hold by the Food and Drug Administration.

Schlumberger NV, down 55 cents to $28.31.

Slumping oil prices weighed down the oilfield service company's stock, along with other energy companies.

Enbridge Inc., down 41 cents to $39.65.

Minnesota regulators ordered the oil and gas pipeline to pay more than $3 million for allegedly violating a state environmental law.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., up 53 cents to $25.59.

The cruise line operator gave investors an encouraging update on bookings for its Oceania Cruises business.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Lincoln National (LNC)2.7$67.54+1.4%2.49%9.32Hold$66.50
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)1.6$25.57+2.0%N/A-2.30Buy$30.27
Invesco (IVZ)2.6$26.15+5.1%2.60%11.67Hold$27.17
Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)2.3$596.61+6.5%0.17%27.66Buy$553.78
Diamondback Energy (FANG)3.1$82.62+3.2%2.18%-9.51Buy$100.26
Enbridge (ENB)1.9C$50.66-0.3%6.49%16.90BuyC$54.06
Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)1.8$17.20-62.7%N/A-8.96Buy$54.14
