S&P 500   4,680.06 (+0.42%)
DOW   36,124.23 (-0.09%)
QQQ   398.26 (+1.29%)
AAPL   150.99 (-0.33%)
MSFT   336.57 (+0.77%)
FB   335.90 (+1.29%)
GOOGL   2,963.00 (+1.06%)
TSLA   1,229.95 (+1.33%)
AMZN   3,474.00 (+2.66%)
NVDA   296.60 (+11.51%)
BABA   164.79 (-0.87%)
NIO   43.12 (+3.90%)
CGC   13.27 (-1.99%)
GE   105.21 (-0.72%)
AMD   137.57 (+5.39%)
MU   72.25 (+1.40%)
T   24.80 (-1.51%)
F   19.42 (+4.24%)
ACB   6.85 (-1.30%)
DIS   170.28 (+0.12%)
PFE   43.85 (-2.16%)
AMC   40.05 (-1.81%)
BA   213.03 (-0.16%)
Qualcomm, Electronic Arts rise; Moderna, Roku fall

Thursday, November 4, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Qualcomm Inc., up $17.63 to $156.11.

The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast after reporting strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Booking Holdings Inc., up $1.68 to $2,437.01.

The online reservations site beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Roku Inc., down $24.27 to $289.39.

The video streaming company gave investors a weak sales forecast and warned that supply chain problems will likely continue into 2022.

Electronic Arts Inc., up $2.98 to $142.48.

The maker of The Sims and other video games raised its sales forecast for the year.

Qorvo Inc., down $23.66 to $154.46.

The chipmaker gave investors a weak sales forecast for the current quarter.

Albemarle Corp., up $10.71 to $272.66.

The specialty chemicals company beat analysts' third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Moderna Inc., down $61.90 to $284.02.

The drug developer cut its forecast for the number of COVID-19 vaccine deliveries it expects to make this year.

Parker-Hannifin Corp., up $21.56 to $325.64.

The maker of industrial motion and control components handily beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.

