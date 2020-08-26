Salesforce, Anaplan rise; Nordstrom, Pure Storage fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., up 34 cents to $9.67.

The information technology company beat analysts' fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Pure Storage Inc., down $1.70 to $15.05.

The data storage company warned that revenue could continue suffering in the third quarter because of the pandemic.

Nordstrom Inc., down 85 cents to $14.69.

The retailer reported a surprisingly big second-quarter loss and a steep drop in revenue.

Urban Outfitters Inc., up $4.45 to $25.25.

The clothing and accessories retailer reported a surprising second-quarter profit and beat analysts' sales forecasts.

Anaplan Inc., up $10.33 to $58.15.

The software company's second-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.

Intuit Inc., up $5.92 to $342.34.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software reported surprisingly strong fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., up $7.32 to $53.99.

The sporting goods retailer blew away Wall Street's second-quarter profit forecasts as consumers focused on health and wellness while stuck at home.

Salesforce.com Inc., up $56.27 to $272.32.

The customer-management software developer raised its profit forecast after handily beating Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings expectations.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Nordstrom (JWN) 1.6 $14.69 -5.5% N/A -37.67 Hold $28.87 salesforce.com (CRM) 1.7 $272.32 +26.0% N/A -1,512.89 Buy $208.94 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) 2.2 $9.67 +3.6% 4.96% -193.40 Hold $12.78 Urban Outfitters (URBN) 1.2 $25.25 +21.4% N/A -631.25 Hold $19.59 Anaplan (PLAN) 1.3 $58.15 +21.6% N/A -51.46 Buy $51.44 Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) 2.1 $53.99 +15.7% 2.32% 52.93 Hold $45.08 Intuit (INTU) 1.8 $342.34 +1.8% 0.62% 67.52 Buy $312.31 Pure Storage (PSTG) 1.8 $15.05 -10.1% N/A -20.34 Buy $20.06