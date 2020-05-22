Splunk, Coty rise; Ross Stores, Hertz fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

NVIDIA Corp., up $10.04 to $361.05.

The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast after a surprisingly good first quarter.

Deere & Co., down $2.10 to $140.71.

The tractor and backhoe maker beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit forecasts even as demand fell amid the economic shock.

Coty Inc., up 42 cents to $3.75.

The owner of the Clairol and CoverGirl brands signed a distribution deal for Kylie Jenner’s “Kylie Skin" products in Europe.

Splunk Inc., up $20.81 to $184.26.

The maker of software for collecting and analyzing corporate data beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Palo Alto Networks Inc., up $8.43 to $237.93.

The security software maker raised its profit forecasts for the year after handily beating Wall Street's third-quarter expectations.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., down $1.19 to $9.17.

The information technology company reported weak quarterly earnings and said it will slash costs.

Ross Stores Inc., down $2.99 to $93.88.

The discount retailer reported a surprisingly big first-quarter loss as the virus pandemic forced it to close stores.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc., down 23 cents to $2.84.

The rental car company has hit an impasse with its creditors and reportedly moved closer to bankruptcy.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Splunk (SPLK) 1.5 $184.26 +12.7% N/A -82.26 Buy $165.41 Coty (COTY) 2.2 $3.75 +12.6% 13.33% -0.93 Hold $9.04 Ross Stores (ROST) 2.9 $93.88 -3.1% 1.21% 20.41 Buy $109.62 Deere & Company (DE) 2.5 $142.81 flat 2.13% 13.96 Buy $168.04 Hertz Global (HTZ) 2.1 $2.84 -7.5% N/A -1.70 Hold $8.17 Palo Alto Networks (PANW) 1.5 $237.93 +3.7% N/A -132.18 Buy $256.16 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) 2.7 $9.17 -11.5% 5.23% 10.30 Hold $14.05

12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now

There are now more than 50 publicly-traded companies operating in the cannabis industry. Most of these companies aren't directly growing and selling marijuana themselves, but they do stand to benefit greatly as more states legalize the sale and possession of marijuana. Some of these marijuana stocks are media companies. Others are privately studying the medical uses of marijuana. Yet others are providing tools and software for marijuana growers. As more cannabis companies file IPOs and enter the stock market, it will become increasingly difficult for investors to identify which marijuana stocks will truly benefit from the cannabis boom.



Our subscribers have begun digging through these companies, checking out their financials, business models and long-term growth prospects. They know that some "marijuana stocks" are just empty shell companies that deserve to be penny stocks, but they also recognize there are some legitimate and growing companies that truly stand to benefit from the green rush. As a group, they have added 10 different cannabis stocks to their watchlists and are actively investing in them. More than 1,400 MarketBeat subscribers are now following our top-trending cannabis company.



This slide show lists the 12 pot stocks that MarketBeat subscribers are have added to their watchlists and are actively monitoring.

View the "12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now".