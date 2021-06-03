 Skip to main content

Splunk, FireEye fall; General Motors, Tellurian rise

Thursday, June 3, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Splunk Inc., down $11.81 to $111.98.

The software maker's first-quarter loss was bigger than analysts expected.

NetApp Inc., up $1.62 to $78.68.

The data storage company gave investors an encouraging financial forecast after reporting strong fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

Smartsheet Inc., up $1.98 to $62.10.

The maker of a cloud-based work-management platform reported a jump in billings and beat analysts' first-quarter earnings forecasts.

FireEye Inc., down $3.97 to $18.56.

The cybersecurity company is selling its FireEye products business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 billion.

Tellurian Inc., up 83 cents to $5.16.

The natural gas company finalized a liquefied natural gas deal with Vitol that it values at $12 billion in revenue over ten years.

Conn’s Inc., up $6.56 to $30.57.

The retailer blew away Wall Street's first-quarter profit forecasts.

United Bankshares Inc., down $2.12 to $39.03.

The bank is buying Community Bankers Trust in an all-stock deal valued at about $303.3 million.

General Motors Co., up $3.81 to $63.46.

The automaker said earnings for the first half of 2021 will be significantly better than forecasts it issued earlier in the year.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Smartsheet (SMAR)1.7$62.10+3.3%N/A-66.06Buy$74.94
Splunk (SPLK)2.0$111.98-9.5%N/A-19.65Buy$190.45
General Motors (GM)2.0$63.46+6.4%N/A10.27Buy$62.35
United Bankshares (UBSI)1.5$39.03-5.2%3.59%14.04Hold$34.33
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

