Splunk, FireEye fall; General Motors, Tellurian rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Splunk Inc., down $11.81 to $111.98.

The software maker's first-quarter loss was bigger than analysts expected.

NetApp Inc., up $1.62 to $78.68.

The data storage company gave investors an encouraging financial forecast after reporting strong fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

Smartsheet Inc., up $1.98 to $62.10.

The maker of a cloud-based work-management platform reported a jump in billings and beat analysts' first-quarter earnings forecasts.

FireEye Inc., down $3.97 to $18.56.

The cybersecurity company is selling its FireEye products business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 billion.

Tellurian Inc., up 83 cents to $5.16.

The natural gas company finalized a liquefied natural gas deal with Vitol that it values at $12 billion in revenue over ten years.

Conn’s Inc., up $6.56 to $30.57.

The retailer blew away Wall Street's first-quarter profit forecasts.

United Bankshares Inc., down $2.12 to $39.03.

The bank is buying Community Bankers Trust in an all-stock deal valued at about $303.3 million.

General Motors Co., up $3.81 to $63.46.

The automaker said earnings for the first half of 2021 will be significantly better than forecasts it issued earlier in the year.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Smartsheet (SMAR) 1.7 $62.10 +3.3% N/A -66.06 Buy $74.94 Splunk (SPLK) 2.0 $111.98 -9.5% N/A -19.65 Buy $190.45 General Motors (GM) 2.0 $63.46 +6.4% N/A 10.27 Buy $62.35 United Bankshares (UBSI) 1.5 $39.03 -5.2% 3.59% 14.04 Hold $34.33

