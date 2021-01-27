Starbucks, Boeing fall; Microsoft, Walgreens rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., up $1.99 to $51.18.
The drugstore chain named Starbucks executive Roz Brewer as its new CEO to succeed Stefano Pessina.
Microsoft Corp., up 57 cents to $232.90.
The software giant beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit forecasts on strong demand for workplace software and cloud computing services.
Starbucks Corp., down $6.82 to $97.87.
The coffee shop chain reported disappointing fiscal first-quarter sales results.
Capital One Financial Corp., up $2.76 to $102.69.
The credit card issuer and bank handily beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.
Perspecta Inc., up $2.55 to $28.80.
Veritas Capital is buying the government services company for about $7.1 billion.
Silgan Holdings Inc., down 35 cents to $35.93.
The packaging products supplier fared better than the broader market after beating analysts' fourth-quarter profit forecasts.
Boeing Co., down $8.03 to $194.03.
The airplane maker reported a far bigger fourth-quarter loss than Wall Street expected as the pandemic undercut demand for planes.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Corp., up 85 cents to $13.07.
The technology company was awarded a contract to build a new supercomputer for the National Center for Atmospheric Research.
