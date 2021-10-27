Stocks wobble on Wall Street, easing back from record highs

S&P 500   4,576.45 (+0.04%)
DOW   35,681.19 (-0.21%)
QQQ   381.26 (+0.56%)
AAPL   148.89 (-0.29%)
MSFT   323.56 (+4.34%)
FB   316.52 (+0.22%)
GOOGL   2,892.93 (+3.83%)
TSLA   1,059.66 (+4.05%)
AMZN   3,388.24 (+0.36%)
NVDA   248.00 (+0.34%)
BABA   170.50 (+0.30%)
NIO   40.37 (-0.25%)
CGC   13.08 (-0.68%)
GE   105.26 (-2.03%)
AMD   125.71 (+2.26%)
MU   67.77 (-1.70%)
T   25.29 (-0.32%)
F   15.75 (-1.19%)
ACB   6.97 (-0.85%)
DIS   170.31 (-1.01%)
PFE   42.78 (-1.79%)
BA   206.98 (-1.35%)
AMC   35.33 (-2.00%)
S&P 500   4,576.45 (+0.04%)
DOW   35,681.19 (-0.21%)
QQQ   381.26 (+0.56%)
AAPL   148.89 (-0.29%)
MSFT   323.56 (+4.34%)
FB   316.52 (+0.22%)
GOOGL   2,892.93 (+3.83%)
TSLA   1,059.66 (+4.05%)
AMZN   3,388.24 (+0.36%)
NVDA   248.00 (+0.34%)
BABA   170.50 (+0.30%)
NIO   40.37 (-0.25%)
CGC   13.08 (-0.68%)
GE   105.26 (-2.03%)
AMD   125.71 (+2.26%)
MU   67.77 (-1.70%)
T   25.29 (-0.32%)
F   15.75 (-1.19%)
ACB   6.97 (-0.85%)
DIS   170.31 (-1.01%)
PFE   42.78 (-1.79%)
BA   206.98 (-1.35%)
AMC   35.33 (-2.00%)
S&P 500   4,576.45 (+0.04%)
DOW   35,681.19 (-0.21%)
QQQ   381.26 (+0.56%)
AAPL   148.89 (-0.29%)
MSFT   323.56 (+4.34%)
FB   316.52 (+0.22%)
GOOGL   2,892.93 (+3.83%)
TSLA   1,059.66 (+4.05%)
AMZN   3,388.24 (+0.36%)
NVDA   248.00 (+0.34%)
BABA   170.50 (+0.30%)
NIO   40.37 (-0.25%)
CGC   13.08 (-0.68%)
GE   105.26 (-2.03%)
AMD   125.71 (+2.26%)
MU   67.77 (-1.70%)
T   25.29 (-0.32%)
F   15.75 (-1.19%)
ACB   6.97 (-0.85%)
DIS   170.31 (-1.01%)
PFE   42.78 (-1.79%)
BA   206.98 (-1.35%)
AMC   35.33 (-2.00%)
S&P 500   4,576.45 (+0.04%)
DOW   35,681.19 (-0.21%)
QQQ   381.26 (+0.56%)
AAPL   148.89 (-0.29%)
MSFT   323.56 (+4.34%)
FB   316.52 (+0.22%)
GOOGL   2,892.93 (+3.83%)
TSLA   1,059.66 (+4.05%)
AMZN   3,388.24 (+0.36%)
NVDA   248.00 (+0.34%)
BABA   170.50 (+0.30%)
NIO   40.37 (-0.25%)
CGC   13.08 (-0.68%)
GE   105.26 (-2.03%)
AMD   125.71 (+2.26%)
MU   67.77 (-1.70%)
T   25.29 (-0.32%)
F   15.75 (-1.19%)
ACB   6.97 (-0.85%)
DIS   170.31 (-1.01%)
PFE   42.78 (-1.79%)
BA   206.98 (-1.35%)
AMC   35.33 (-2.00%)

Stocks wobble on Wall Street, easing back from record highs

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 | Damian J. Troise, AP Business Writer


An electronic stock board is displayed at a conference hall in Tokyo, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Asian stock markets fell Wednesday after Australian inflation increased, highlighting global pressure for prices to rise, while investors looked ahead to U.S. economic growth data due out this week. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

Stocks wobbled in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average set their latest record highs.

The S&P 500 was relatively unchanged as of 10:20 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,750 and the Nasdaq rose 0.3%.

Technology stocks gained ground after several companies reported encouraging financial results. Microsoft rose 3.5% after reporting a 24% surge in profits last quarter as its cloud computing business bounded ahead. Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices rose 0.9% after reporting encouraging earnings.

A mix of companies that rely on direct consumer spending also gained ground. Homebuilder Lennar rose 2.5%.

Bond yields fell and weighed down banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.59% from 1.61% late Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase fell 1.3%,

U.S. crude oil prices fell 0.6% and pushed energy stocks lower. Exxon Mobil fell 1.2%.

Investors are busy reviewing the latest round of earnings from a variety of well-known companies. McDonalds rose 1.9% after reporting solid financial results as an easing of business restrictions helped sales growth. Coca-Cola rose 2.2% as sales grew along with the reopening of many venues and businesses over the summer.

General Motors fell 3% after reporting mixed financial results as the broader auto industry continues to face production problems because of a chip shortage. Rival Ford will report its results later Wednesday.

The steady flow of corporate report cards will continue Thursday with industrial bellwether Caterpillar and technology giant Apple. Amazon and Starbucks will also report their results on Thursday.

Outside of earnings, investors are also awaiting the latest update on U.S. economic growth when the Commerce Department releases its report on third-quarter gross domestic product on Thursday.

Markets in Asia closed lower as a Chinese newspaper warned that more real estate developers are likely to default on bonds. Investors are watching whether one of the biggest developers, Evergrande Group, can avoid a default on 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion) of debt.

European markets were mostly lower.

Should you invest $1,000 in Microsoft right now?

Before you consider Microsoft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microsoft wasn't on the list.

While Microsoft currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)2.3$125.71+2.3%N/A44.90Buy$107.36
General Motors (GM)3.1$55.11-3.9%N/A6.38Buy$70.53
Microsoft (MSFT)3.0$323.56+4.3%0.69%40.19Buy$327.48
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.