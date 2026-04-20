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The PDT Rule Is On Its Way Out: 5 Stocks That Stand to Benefit the Most

Ryan Hasson
Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Clare Titus
April 20, 2026

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Robinhood Markets Right Now?

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

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Ryan Hasson
About The Author

Ryan Hasson

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Robinhood Markets (HOOD)
4.3845 of 5 stars		$94.91-6.6%N/A45.85Moderate Buy$122.22
Webull (BULL)
3.3488 of 5 stars		$7.49-4.5%N/AN/AModerate Buy$13.33
Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)
4.6706 of 5 stars		$91.740.0%0.38%36.70Moderate Buy$96.89
Charles Schwab (SCHW)
4.9954 of 5 stars		$101.920.3%1.26%18.53Moderate Buy$119.76
Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
3.0094 of 5 stars		$285.070.1%0.67%146.94Hold$303.60
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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