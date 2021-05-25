United Airlines, Nordson rise; Lordstown Motors, Dycom fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Lordstown Motors Corp., down 72 cents to $8.95.

The electric truck maker cut its production plans for 2021 and needs more capital as costs rise.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., up 84 cents to $56.98.

The airline gave investors an encouraging second-quarter update.

America's Car-Mart Inc., up $9.87 to $159.50.

The auto retailer blew away Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Nordson Corp., up $14.36 to $216.83.

The maker of adhesives and industrial coatings raised its revenue forecast after reporting strong financial results.

Moderna Inc., up $5.09 to $169.26.

The biotechnology company said its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12.

TrueCar Inc., up 52 cents to $5.52.

The provider of localized information on new car costs doubled its stock buyback plan to $150 million.

Dycom Industries Inc., down $12.54 to $70.51.

The provider of specialty contracting services reported a surprise first-quarter loss and disappointing revenue.

KB Home, up $1.43 to $45.01.

The homebuilder said orders during the second quarter have so far surged by 155% compared with the same period last year.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Dycom Industries (DY) 2.0 $70.51 -15.1% N/A 67.80 Buy $98.00 United Airlines (UAL) 1.2 $56.98 +1.5% N/A -2.50 Hold $55.11 America's Car-Mart (CRMT) 1.6 $159.50 +6.6% N/A 15.82 Buy $154.00 Moderna (MRNA) 1.4 $169.26 +3.1% N/A 135.41 Hold $162.44 Nordson (NDSN) 2.0 $216.83 +7.1% 0.72% 46.13 Buy $228.33

