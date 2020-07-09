Log in

Walgreens, Bed Bath & Beyond fall; Costco, SAP rise

Thursday, July 9, 2020 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

PTC Inc., up $6.50 to $85

The software company gave investors a solid revenue forecast for its fiscal third quarter.

Helen of Troy Ltd., up $9.87 to $204.97

The maker of Hydro Flask thermoses handily beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $2.36 to $30.17

The airline is considering cutting more staff as it faces a slump in demand.

Tesla Inc., up $28.40 to $1,394.28

CEO Elon Musk said the electric car maker is getting closer to making fully autonomous vehicles, according to media reports.

SAP SE, up $5.72 to $152.67

The software company gave investors an encouraging second-quarter financial update.

Costco Wholesale Corp., up $9.22 to $325.54

The membership warehouse reported a surge in sales for June, including skyrocketing online sales.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., down $3.28 to $39.01

The pharmacy chain reported disappointing third-quarter profits and gave investors a weak earnings forecast.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down $2.55 to $7.86

The home goods retailer reported weak first-quarter results and announced a restructuring plan.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyBeat the Market™ RankCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Tesla (TSLA)1.2$1,544.65flatN/A-1,735.56Hold$644.56
Costco Wholesale (COST)2.2$326.23flat0.86%39.02Buy$323.00
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)1.8$8.20flat8.29%-1.86Hold$10.32
PTC (PTC)1.5$82.89flatN/A150.71Buy$88.64

